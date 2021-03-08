West Cork GAA teams clubbing together to raise vital funds

FROM the tip of the Beara Peninsula to the northernmost corner of the county, every Cork GAA club is having to come up with new and innovative fundraising ideas.

Fundraising remains of paramount importance to Cork clubs at a time more traditional methods have been impacted by Covid-19.

Little doubt then why Cork GAA’s new Rebels’ Bounty initiative is being used by the majority of the county’s clubs to raise funds.

There is 100% commission to clubs who raise funds above minimum set targets. Half a million euro in prize money will be given out through 12 monthly draws offering anyone who purchases a ticket; 360 chances to win, and the opportunity to support their local club.

Read More Cork clubs in the money to the tune of €1m from Rebels Bounty draw

West Cork club Muintir Bháire is asking people in the locality and beyond to support their Rebels’ Bounty draw to be able to complete the development of their playing facilities; this involves the construction of a new clubhouse.

Unfortunately, the Carbery club suffered a double-blow as another Covid-19 lockdown halted construction and prevented Muintir Bháire from raising funds through the sale of club lotto tickets.

2020 Cork SFC finalists, Castlehaven, have sold 100 of their Rebels’ Bounty tickets. By going beyond the 100-ticket milestone, the proceeds of any additional Rebels’ Bounty tickets sold will go directly to the Castlehaven GAA club.

Aside from the Rebels’ Bounty imitative, Beara Divisional club Garnish GAA have come up with novel but eye-catching approach to raising funds. Garnish is used to operating on the edge but in, recent years has succumbed to the social pressures associated with rural depopulation.

The furthest GAA club from Dublin with its clubhouse located at the tip of the Beara Peninsula, Garnish remains competitive in Beara and Cork despite struggling for numbers in recent times.

The prize of a carefully and immaculately restored vintage 1967 Massey Ferguson 135 tractor is on offer for the winner of Garnish’s new club draw. €100 tickets are on sale for a prize worth over €10,000 and limited to 500 tickets. Garnish have already amassed 21% of the club’s €50,000-euro target and further details are available via their official Facebook site.

A massive thanks to @GiftGrubMario for supporting our tractor fundraiser. Remember you can win a 1967 vintage Massey Ferguson 135 🚜- For more information visit - https://t.co/ad4KP2cbha. Tickets available at - https://t.co/MUsUda8XhA pic.twitter.com/SSupAwkWi6 — Garnish GAA (@GarnishGAA) March 4, 2021

Yet, perhaps the most arduous fundraising idea belongs to Ballinascarthy’s Dean Harte and Clonakilty’s Brian White. Brian White is a younger brother of Cork senior duo Mark and Sean. Dean Harte is currently in the University of Limerick (twice a week) studying Exercise and Health Fitness and Living.

The two friends spent the past weekend completing a 4x4x8 endurance challenge in aid of Youth Suicide Prevention.

David Goggins is an American ultramarathon runner, ultra-distance cyclist, triathlete, motivational speaker, and author. He is also a retired US Navy SEAL and served in the Iraq war. Yet, Goggins is probably best known for coming up with his 4x4x8 challenge which consists of running four miles every four hours for 48 hours.

Last Saturday morning, Harte and White embarked on a David Goggins 4x4x8 challenge of their own and finished their final run earlier this morning at 8am. Whatever about the physical demands this unique fundraiser placed on the two 19-year-old’s, their mental toughness was tested to the absolute limit.

“In terms of close family, sadly, I’ve lost two people to suicide over the years,” Dean Harte said. “So, I told Brian if we were going to do something in aid of Youth Suicide Prevention, then it should mean something.

"We needed to do what we could to prevent people, especially young people, from suffering through any more tragedies.”

“Sadly, suicide is always in the news and people are struggling even more right now by being unable to go out and meet their friends,” Brian White added.

“No one should ever feel like they have to take their own life and that’s why Youth Suicide Prevention are so important and do such great work.”

Before they began, the young duo had already doubled their original target total of €1,500 via a gofundme page which can still be accessed via: https://gofund.me/8924a462