Busy few months ahead for Kevin Tattan with Wexford and Russell Rovers

WHAT ever shape the sporting summer takes, Kevin Tattan is sure to be moving from pillar to post at pace.

The Ballycotton native is a key member of the Russell Rovers team looking forward to the County Lower Intermediate Championship final against Castlemartyr, whilst also holding the position of Wexford senior camogie manager for the second year.

All of this for the highly renowned strength and conditioning coach who is currently in the process of setting up his own business.

It is very much par for the course for the 29-year-old, who has spent time working cross-channel with Derby County under former England manager Steve McClaren, before returning to Leeside for stints as strength and conditioning coach with both Cork City and the Cork ladies football team.

Recent seasons have been hectic on the hurling fields also, that forthcoming county final, will be the third in a row for his beloved Russell Rovers, who are enjoying the greatest era in their club’s history.

Whatever happens, in that much-awaited local all East Cork decider, Kevin and his colleagues will have a new championship season to look forward to almost immediately afterward.

Life has been seldom dull for the industrious midfielder.

Kevin attended the University of Limerick where he completed a Sports and Exercise degree, which included a one-year work placement stint in Australia in a sports science capacity. with the West Coast Eagles in the AFL.

His key area was analysing GPS workloads and how to prevent injuries in the high-performance setting of professional sport.

Wexford camogie manager Kevin Tattan in the gym.

On returning home, Kevin further developed his interest in strength and conditioning and completed a masters in Sports Science, allowing him the opportunity to develop his skills in another professional environment with Derby County.

On his return came the opportunity to work with Cork City, where he took over control of all high-performance elements of the club including such aspects as strength and conditioning, nutrition and sports science.

Add in a similar role which ran for three years with Cork ladies footballers under Ephie Fitzgerald, and you have a seriously impressive sporting all-rounder.

COUNTY FINAL ON HOLD

So let’s talk about Kevin’s current dual role. Firstly, Russell Rovers and the idea of starting the year with a County Final.

“It’s a very strange potential start to the season, but from a player's point of view, it’s the motivation at the moment to stay in shape and focused. The lack of knowledge of when we are going to be back and how exactly the season will run are the difficult things.

"Initially, we thought maybe that both clubs might be promoted to the next tier — but obviously, it’s a difficult situation as nobody knows yet when we will see league matches, inter-county games or club games."

When they resume training Russell Rovers will have a new management team and a new coach in Waterford’s Tommy Ryan — it’s something that Kevin says excites the club.

“I suppose we have a pretty mature playing group at this stage, which is probably a help to the management coming in. They have had plenty of contact with us since and it’s fair to say that we are all excited about Tommy’s involvement”.

Now to the camogie scenario. Year 1 brought defeats by Galway and Cork and victory in their final group game for Kevin’s Wexford team against Offaly. With no relegation last season, it means all the same contenders line up for the 2021 Senior Championship.

So what attracted an East Cork man to head to the sunny southeast and the role of being an inter-county camogie manager at such a tender age?

For me, it was the next development as to where I was going as a coach.

I had a lot of experience with the Cork ladies football when I worked alongside James Masters. I also coached the Cloyne hurlers a few years ago.

“The project manager side of things, dealing with all the stakeholders — the players, County Board, media, etc was the next progression. I could also see camogie was extremely important to the people in Wexford, where the local people have huge expectations when any team represents their county.

“My initial challenge is to develop a young group of players who are there in what is a very transitional period for the county after a number of retirements.”

Pressed as to where he sees his personal managerial and coaching journey taking him in the years ahead, Kevin admits that his focus is very much on the present.

“I have only thought about the present. I just want to enjoy the situation that I am in now.

“It’s a nice vocation to have to work amongst people with a high-performance mindset, who want to get the best out of themselves."

Mixing and matching playing hurling and managing camogie will be a juggling act whenever the season gets underway, but Kevin’s passion sees him set to launch his own online strength and conditioning and education platform — Pro-Fit — aimed at soccer players of all levels and all ages.

The aim is that these players will have the same resources that a professional soccer player has, but on the convenience of their own home.

Pro-Fit Soccer will be officially launched online within the next month, heralding yet another exciting chapter in the evolving story of Kevin Tattan — a young man destined for an exciting future.