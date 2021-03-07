Fitzys Last, a surprise winner of The Cork Cup at Curraheen Park

FITZYS LAST (Droopys Jet-Tuckeys Timer) ran out a surprise winner of the feature event, the final of The Cork Cup at Curraheen Park on Saturday night to claim the winner’s purse of £4,100 for his owners Finberg & Liam Fitzgerald, Mallow.

Eliminated in the second round he was called back into the stake from the reserves at the semi final stage where he just got through by a neck in third place to take his place in the final.

In what looked a wide open race Mohane Gent attempted to make all from his rails draw but the eventual winner was never far off the leader and in a three way finish he got the verdict by a half a length from another who was always prominent Tilly Blue with Mohane just a neck further away in third place in 28.84.

On the night the best wine was definitely kept till the last, an A1, as Clona Bolt (Confident Rankin-Corrin Emma) romped to victory in a flying 28.33.

Trained by Tom O'Neill for Kevin O'Brien, Clonakilty the January 19 whelp took over from Cyclers Flash as they passed the sprint trap and he then drew right away to have thirteen and a half lengths in hand at the line over Brogan Highway in the by far the fastest time of the night.

Pennylane Sheba was another to put up a fine display in an open 525 the Niamh McKenna handled daughter of Droopys Jet stopping the clock in 28.66. Taking up the running on the rail as they ran the opening bends she then went four lengths clear.

The strong running Nidge took up the chase but he failed by a length to reel in the leader.

Race 10 winner; Handler Mark Long with Starcash Boris (Timothy Field) after a win in the 10th race The Talking Dogs 525 Grade A3, in a time of 29;62.

The Pat Kiely trained Our Sydney never left any doubt about the outcome of the eleventh, an A0, but after being five lengths clear at the third bend he just held on by a fading length at the line from Sinfonia in 28.78.

Palatine Bella (Droopys Sydney-Palatine Diva) trained by James O Regan for Stuart Welford, Killarney made a successful debut in the opener, an ON3, in a time of 29.18.

Overcoming a bump at the opening bend the August 19 bitch puppy then strode clear to a seven length victory over A Manch Maestro.

In the second, an A5/6, Ferndale Tut Tut owned by Damien Murphy, Clonbanin, a litter brother of Fitzys Last, took control from traps and then raced to an easy five lengths victory over Skiproe Robbie in 29.13.