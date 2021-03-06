Phil Healy narrowly misses on out a medal after personal best in 400m European final

CORK'S Phil Healy was less than two-tenths of a second off a European medal in Poland on Saturday evening.

The Ballineen Bullet left everything on the track to cross the line in a superb time of 51.94, a personal best, with the winner Femke Bol finishing in 50.63.

While there was obvious disappointment at missing out on a bronze, Healy excelled in her three 400-metre races at the European Indoor Championship, winning her qualifier and semi-final on Friday.

The Corkonian came first in her semi-final in a time of 52.41 and improved on that in the final, even if it wasn't enough to step on the podium.