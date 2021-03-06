Cork City rally back to 3-1 victory over Treaty United

Treaty United 1 Cork City 3

CORK City's women team secured their first win of pre-season as they came from behind to defeat Munster rivals Treaty United 3-1 in Charleville on Saturday evening.

City were looking to bounce back from last weekend’s heavy defeat to Peamount United in their first pre-season friendly and goals from Becky Cassin, Sophie Liston, and Christina Dring was enough to see them earn a confidence-boosting victory.

But they started slowly and Treaty almost punished them twice inside the opening minutes but Aoife Horgan could only head wide from a good position before former City player Olivia Gibson struck the woodwork from the edge of the box.

The Limerick side continued to cause City’s defence problems with their pace and they finally got the opening goal in the 13th minute.

Ciara McNamara hesitated in possession and after Aoife Cronin brushed her off the ball, she coolly slotted it into the bottom left corner.

The Leesiders responded well to that set back although they almost fell two goals behind midway through the half with Aine Walsh somehow missing from a couple of yards.

The visitors almost punished their rivals for missing that chance but after winning the ball on the edge of the box Becky Cassin, who will captain the side this season, clipped her shot just over the bar.

Lauren Egbuloniu and the lively Sarah McKevitt, who is likely to be the club’s only signing this window, soon went close - the latter unlucky not to win a penalty as well - but City would snatch an equaliser shortly before the half time break.

There was a strong hint of good fortune about the goal as Cassin’s ambitious attempt from long range deflected off a defender before looping over the helpless Treaty shot-stopper and nestling in the back of her net.

Manager Rónán Collins made eleven changes during the interval but it didn’t affect City’s momentum as they edged in front at the beginning of the second period when Limerick native Sophie Liston raced clear and emphatically planted the ball into the top left corner.

Overall it was a much tamer second 45 than the first with Cork controlling the ball and Treaty failing to create anything of note, although they may feel they should’ve had the chance to level from the penalty spot.

But it wasn’t to be and City made sure of the triumph with ten minutes to go when Christina Dring - wearing the number 10 shirt recently vacated by Saoirse Noonan - expertly found the far top right corner when through on goal.

CORK CITY FIRST HALF: Leah Hayes Coen, Nathalie O’Brien, Ciara McNamara, Lauren Egbuloniu, Kate O’Donovan, Shaunagh McCarthy, Leah Murphy, Laura Shine, Riona Crowley, Becky Cassin, Sarah McKevitt.

SECOND HALF: Abby McCarthy, Danielle Burke, Zara Foley, Éabha O’Mahony, Nadine Seward, Christina Dring, Sophie Liston, Eva Mangan, Kelly Leahy, Lauren Singleton, Lauren Walsh.