Useful workout for Cobh Ramblers in loss to St Pat's

St Patrick’s Athletic 4 Cobh Ramblers 0

IN a pre-season contest at the National Training Centre in Abbottstown on Saturday afternoon, Cobh Ramblers fell to a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Premier Division side St Patrick’s Athletic.

Although only a warm-up clash for the campaign ahead, Ramblers will be hoping this workout will stand to them against what looks a decent Pat's side under Stephen O’Donnell, ahead of the season opener against Cork City at Turner's Cross.

Leeside native Shane Griffin who put the home side ahead on the quarter of an hour mark. Former City man Griffin unleashed a great strike from the corner of the box, which was a crisp effort and ended up in the net.

The Saints have a fine squad assembled and look well placed to mount a challenge towards the top of the Premier Division.

They went close on the half-hour mark through a piece of skill by Jay McClelland, who created some space on the edge of the box, but his low shot was well saved.

Pats did manage to get a second goal of the game after 38 minutes and it was McClelland who was the scorer, courtesy of a fine strike from outside the area.

The Dublin club made it 3-0 before the halftime break. Billy King was to convert on the stroke of the interval Pats managed to get a fourth goal in the 80th minute, as Chris Forrester fired home from the penalty spot.

That capped off a fine afternoon of work for the Saints, who commence their Premier Division Ramblers hope to get one more friendly fixture in before the First Division season starts on March 26th, with the opposition due to be confirmed in the coming days.

Playing three pre-season friendlies against top-flight opposition should hopefully benefit Cobh heading into the new campaign.

With league games for Cobh against UCD and a Munster derby away to Treaty United also in the opening weeks, Ramblers must hit the ground from the get-go.

Cobh will be hoping that 2021 can see them right in the mix for the promotion playoffs once more, after agonisingly missing out last season.

Testing themselves against three Premier Division sides Shamrock Rovers and St Pat's, along with a victory over Longford Town, is something Ramblers will hope is useful preparation for the opening night clash with City.

COBH: Corey Chambers; John Kavanagh, Darryl Walsh, Lee Devitt, Kevin Williams, Charlie Lyons, Ian Turner, David O’Leary, Killian Cooper, Stephen O’Leary, Conor Drinan.

Subs: Chris O’Reilly, Jake Hegarty, Ben O’Riordan, Cian Murphy, Gavin Ryan, Pierce Phillips, Darren Murphy, James McCarthy, Ciaran Griffin, Naythan Coleman, Sean Barron.