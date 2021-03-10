West Cork footballers put in the miles across 48-hour run for charity

TWO friends from neighbouring GAA clubs recently joined forces to complete a novel fundraiser for charity.

Clonakilty GAA club man Brian White, a former Cork minor footballer, and Ballinascarthy player Dean Harte recently embarked on a gruelling run over 48 hours for Youth Suicide Prevention Ireland.

Brian said they were delighted to do the charity fundraiser which involved them running four miles every four hours for 48 hours.

“It was a very tough run, but it was well worthwhile. It generally took us around 40 minutes to run the 6.5k. We would then recover before going again within that four-hour time period. We had prepared well which stood to us. Both Clonakilty GAA and Ballinascarthy GAA club were very supportive.

"We had different people join us at various stages during the two days which was great.

We were absolutely exhausted when we finished it.

"Our bodies were tired, but it was for a great cause which is the main priority. We raised a substantial sum which made it all worthwhile,” said the 19-year-old.

The lifelong friends decided to participate in the fundraiser to raise as much funding as possible for a very worthy organisation.

Brian is thrilled they raised so much for YSPI.

“With the times we are in now, everyone is finding it difficult. Young people can sometimes be forgotten and this organisation does great work with young people who are struggling.

"Suicide rates are very high nationwide unfortunately and it is important to raise awareness of such a sensitive subject. It was nice for both Dean and I to do our small bit and raise some money for such a great cause.”

BROTHERS IN ARMS

Brian, who is studying Economics in UCC, was joined at different stages in the charity fundraiser by his two elder brothers Sean and Mark who both play for the Cork senior footballers.

“They are great role models and I would look up to them as they have achieved so much. Their exploits make me want to work hard to emulate them. They are good for giving advice and tips.

"Mark is re-joining the Cork senior football panel this year and we as a family are very proud to have both of them on the Cork senior panel.”

Brian is looking forward to resuming playing competitive football and hurling with his beloved Clonakilty GAA Club later this year.

“I can’t wait to get back playing again. I have gym equipment and footballs at home so we are training away at home. This is keeping us busy and active. It will be a great relief to get back out on the pitch again.”