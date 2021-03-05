Funding of up to €1,500 available to clubs via Cork Sports Partnership

THE Cork Sports Partnership is releasing extra funding for clubs struggling during the ongoing lockdown.

The Sports and Recreational Facilities Resilience Fund for 2021 is part of the government’s response to support the physical activity and sports sector through Covid and beyond.

Following on from the Sport Ireland, Covid-19 Small Grant Scheme that was administered by Cork Sports Partnership to sports clubs across the county, Cork Sports Partnership identified the lack of funding opportunities for community-based sport and recreational facilities and amenities.

The fund will look to rebuild the capacity of community facilities and amenities across Cork city and county who have been impacted as a result of closures due to Covid.

These facilities and amenities are key to the delivery of sport and physical activity opportunities and events to people of all ages and abilities across Cork communities.

This fund is aimed at not-for-profit community-based sport, recreational, and leisure facilities.

It is also open to amenity sites such as parks and playgrounds currently managed by community and voluntary groups.

The funding is available across four categories:

1. Training and education;

2. Participation opportunities;

3. Equipment and resources;

4. Marketing costs.

Funding up to €1,500 is available but applications will also be accepted for minimum amounts once criteria have been reached.

Speaking about the launch of the Sports and Recreational Facilities Resilience Fund, Claire Hurley, Programs Manager with Cork Sports Partnership said “We are delighted to that we have the opportunity to support community sport and recreational facilities across Cork.

"Cork Sports Partnership recognises that community facilities are one of the key stakeholders in the delivery of sport and physical activity opportunities to people of all ages and abilities in communities across Cork city and county."

Together with the SportsAbility Resilience fund also launched, we are delighted that Sport Ireland through the Dormant Accounts fund recognise the importance of these facilities, groups and organsiations in promoting sport and physical activity in Cork”.

Cathal Geraghty, Community Sports Development Officer, highlights the importance this funding will have for facilities across Cork.

As facilities and amenities look to reopen in the coming months, supports such as this will be invaluable in addressing some of the associated costs with reopening community facilities and amenities.

"As part of our Active Communities initiative here at Cork Sports Partnership, we are delighted to launch this new and exciting funding support for Cork communities”.

Cork Sports Partnership will work to ensure that the investment is distributed fairly. Every effort will be made to ensure that the wider sports community benefits from this scheme.

Funding will be awarded through a competitive bid process.

Contact: Community Sports Development Officer Cathal Geraghty, email: cgeraghty@corksports.ie or call 0861451381.

More details are available on www.corksports.ie.