BALLINEEN Bullet Phil Healy powered her way into the European Indoor Athletics 400m semi-finals, after setting a blistering pace in Poland.

The Bandon AC runner came within one-hundredth of her 400m personal best, ahead of champion Lea Sprunger.

Her time of 52 seconds sets her up ideally for Friday evening's semi-finals at 6.33pm, especially as she appeared to have a bit more in the tank.

Picture: INPHO/Morgan Treacy