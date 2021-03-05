Cork City WFC prepare for new season against Treaty United in Charleville

CORK CITY WFC’S preparations for the new Women’s National League season continue this weekend as they take on Munster rivals Treaty United in Charleville on Saturday afternoon.

With the 2021 league campaign set to commence at the end of this month with a trip to Galway, City will face Treaty in their second of four pre-season friendlies.

The Leesiders came up against Peamount United last Sunday afternoon in their first friendly and they were again beaten 6-0 by last year’s double winners in a repeat scoreline of December’s FAI Cup final.

Peamount were initially scheduled to face a different opponent but when they pulled out, Rónán Collins’ side agreed to travel to Portlaoise for the challenge match at short notice.

“It was great to be back on the pitch,” admitted the City manager. “Playing a game, getting organised for the game, the buzz around the game was great and really it was just a run out in the legs and to get 45 minutes into people.

“There was a lot of the parts of play we were actually very happy with. There was a lot of really good decisions made but there was definitely rustiness with touches and a lack of awareness and sharpness around the box as well which is definitely something we’re going to have to work on.

“I think we can be a bit more fluid in our technical execution on the ball. We have to be sharper around the area and that will be a key one for us all season, to be sharper around those boxes and to be a bit more switched on.”

Collins used his entire squad of 20 players during that game against Peamount and he confirmed he will use a similar approach for the upcoming fixture against Niall Connolly’s Treaty United as they look to increase their sharpness ahead of the big kick-off three weeks later.

“We hope we will have a better flow running into this game at the weekend,” he added.

“That’s what pre-season is about, building one game on to the other. We had a squad of 20 players last weekend and we were able to give everyone a half and it will be something similar this weekend.

“Everyone is getting those minutes under their belt. Last season was the first pre-season we didn’t play Limerick — we played them in the two previous ones — so we have always had that one extra Munster derby in there.

“It will be interesting for Treaty because they are the only club in the league that has a new management structure in place so it will be interesting to see how that might change their style of play.”