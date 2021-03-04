Thu, 04 Mar, 2021 - 11:35

Cork's Peter O’Mahony signs new two year IRFU contract extension

Munster star commits to the province and Ireland for another 24 months
Ireland's Peter O'Mahony has agreed a new two year deal.

Derek daly

IRELAND and Munster backrow Peter O’Mahony has signed a two year extension to his IRFU contract keeping him at Munster until 2023.

Peter made his Ireland debut in the Six Nations against Italy in 2012 and has gone on to win 74 caps and captain his country on eight occasions. 

A Lions tourist in 2017, Peter captained the Lions in the opening Test of the series against New Zealand.

Peter has represented Munster on 141 occasions becoming captain of his province in 2013 at the age of 24.

"It’s a huge privilege to sign on with the province and country I’ve grown up in and dreamed of playing for," Peter O’Mahony said.

"It’s been something I’ve been very open about saying from day one and its very pleasing to be able to continue the journey for two more years.

"There’s a huge amount of responsibility that comes with representing both teams and I understand how much pressure there is to deliver silverware, however, I am incredibly enthusiastic on the position and competitiveness of both Munster and Ireland and I look forward to hopefully contributing to both, to succeed in delivering that success on the pitch."

David Nucifora, IRFU Performance Director is thrilled Peter has made this commitment to his country and province.

"Peter has played a leadership role in Munster from an early age and is one of the senior leaders in the national squad.  

"He is a competitor and passionate about playing for both Ireland and Munster."

