Cork clubs in the money to the tune of €1m from Rebels Bounty draw

CORK clubs have reached €1m in profits from the new county board draw, Rebels Bounty.

The news was relayed to the 150 people who logged on to the monthly online board meeting on Tuesday.

The draws for January, February, and March will be held on the 25th of the month, with 90 cash prizes on offer and projections that figure will be surpassed.

Chairman Marc Sheehan expressed the delight of the board to the clubs’ response.

“We are very pleased with the sales and the involvement of all our clubs throughout the city and the county,” Sheehan said. “The key message I have to board members this evening is that over €1m has been raised for club funds.

“It is very significant, because it all goes to club funds and I would encourage members to try and maximise sales.

“Our online sales have been particularly strong and there’s a huge effort being made as a club fundraiser,” Sheehan said.

Kevin O’Donovan, CEO/secretary, paid tribute to the group spearheading the hectic behind-the-scenes activity.

“I want to acknowledge the contributions of Marc, Pat Horgan, Noel O’Callaghan, Richard Murphy, Donal McSweeney, Conor Counihan, and Terry Brady,” O’Donovan said.

“They have done absolutely Trojan work over the last six weeks when the focus has been on getting clubs up and running. From now, it will be on the night of the draw and closing out sales, and so on,” he said.

The vast majority of clubs have bought into the idea, but a few haven’t engaged, said O’Donovan, who outlined the consequences.

An invoice for the full amount due to the board will be sent to those clubs in May, regardless of sales.”

Ticket sales close at 5pm on March 25, the night of the draw, and there will be no further entries.

The deadline for clubs to manually submit entries to the Páirc Uí Chaoimh office is Friday, March 19.

Meanwhile, two positions, for the board’s finances and Páirc Uí Chaoimh stadium finances, were outlined to delegates.

“One is a finance manager, who will report to county board and have a role in the management of the stadium’s finances. It’s a full-time position,” O’Donovan said.

“The other position is the commercial director. We had a temporary person in that role for the past 12 months and that is going to be advertised in mid-April.

“It, too, has a dual role in seeking to get commercial revenue for the stadium, advertising hoarding, naming rights, concerts, premium seats in particular, and so on. There are two essential roles to manage our finances and generate finance.”

CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP CHANGES

The meeting was told officers are confident of retaining their senior county championship format.

A motion on an upper limit of 16 teams was carried by 66% of Congress delegates, the chairman said in his report.

“We are confident that we are in step with that, regarding the divisions and the colleges. I raised it at Congress, lest there would be any ambiguity in the future,” Sheehan said.

During the week, Croke Park’s director of club, player, and games administration, Feargal McGill, said Cork’s format will likely be looked at before the 2023 implementation.

“I imagine Cork will get in contact with us to say, ‘With what we have, are we consistent with this change or not?’'” McGill said. “What I said at the weekend was, ‘I don’t anticipate a problem’, but they have to look for us to facilitate something first.

“What they’ll need to do is outline their case to Central Council and they’ll make a decision on whether what they have in place is in line or not.

“The basic principle is the number of teams in a competition. It has nothing to do with how the teams are constituted on where they are from or anything else.”

Meanwhile, John Halbert, from Watergrasshill, was nominated by new president, Larry McCarthy, for Croke Park’s influential Central Competitions Control Committee. Former Donegal star Martin McHugh, Meath’s Seamus Kenny, and Mary Judge, from Galway, complete the group chaired by Wexford’s Derek Kent.