Cork striker Adam Idah hits crucial goal for Norwich City

FORMER College Corinthians attacker Adam Idah sealed Norwich's 2-0 win at Wycombe to strengthen their hopes of promotion from the Sky Bet Championship.

The Canaries are now seven points ahead of second-placed Brentford and 10 clear of Watford in the first non-automatic promotion place after goals from Teemu Pukki and Idah downed the Chairboys.

It was the second goal of the campaign for Idah, who turned 20 earlier this month, after a period on the sidelines.

The Irish international is highly rated by the club, and his power and pace saw him hit an FA Cup hat-trick last season.

Norwich City's Adam Idah scores. Picture: John Walton/PA Wire.

Unfortunately for Conor Hourihane, Swansea City have lost two of their last three, including a 3-1 reversal to Bristol City.

The on-loan Aston Villa midfielder has hit a very impressive four goals since his move to the Championship, including a classy free in a 4-1 defeat to Huddersfield Town last weekend.

Still, the Welsh club are fourth and in the play-off places, 11 points back from Norwich albeit with two games in hand.

In the Premier League, an injury to Caoimhín Kelleher meant he missed the opportunity to deputise for Alisson, out on compassionate leave, for Liverpool's clash with Sheffield United.

John Egan is already marked absent after a recent injury for the Blades.