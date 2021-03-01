Forbes looking forward to getting back to the coalface with coaching

FORMER Cork LGFA Development Officer Miriam Forbes is stepping away from her role to concentrate on coaching for the coming year.

It was a tough decision to make but Dohenys’ Miriam Forbes is moving on from her successful stint as the county’s LGFA Development Officer. Forbes is grateful for the opportunity afforded her by a hardworking and supportive Cork LGFA board committee.

Yet, the chance to become Cork LGFA U16 Head Coach as well as maintaining her various coaching roles with hometown club Dohenys were items Forbes wanted to focus on for 2021.

The current lockdown has proven hard going for parents, players and coaches involved in sport throughout the country. Cork is no different and Forbes is pleased to see 150 people willing to complete the necessary introductory fundamental coaching courses over the coming months. An influx of new coaches, new ideas but above all, people willing to invest time and effort into their local ladies football clubs is a welcome boost at a difficult time.

“Cork LGFA is absolutely delighted to have over 150 new club coaches signed up for online training in 2021. These are individuals new to coaching football and who have never been involved with coaching a team, young adults or children, before.

It is hugely encouraging to see that amount of people willing to get started with ladies football for the first time.

“It is also important that anyone getting involved with coaching children completes the correct courses. From this year onwards, any person wishing to stand on a side-line to coach children must have their Garda vetting, child safeguarding and fundamental coaching course completed and signed off.

“That is the minimum requirement to get involved with an LGFA team and to be allowed stand on a side-line or attend a training session. So, welcoming 150 new coaches is terrific and those men and women will shortly complete their online fundamental course.”

Refreshingly, more and more women are looking to get involved in coaching at LGFA grassroots level, something Miriam Forbes believes will benefit ladies football in the immediate and long term.

“It is fantastic to see so much interest in ladies football. I think people are more appreciative of what they had since Covid-19 struck and now, are more willing to get involved and help out,” Forbes said.

“What’s important is the large number of females looking to get started and become more active within their ladies football club.

“Being stuck inside for so long and having so much downtime has made people realise how precious being outdoors and sport, in general, is to their lives. Everyone took it for granted. I think people just want to get more involved now and are looking forward to the day we can all get back out on the pitches when it’s safe to do so.”

The 2020 Cork U16 LGFA management team comprising of Denis Mulvihill (Valley Rovers), John Duffy (Fermoy), Miriam Forbes (Dohenys), Brian McCarthy (Clann na nGael) and Orla Hallihan (Bride Rovers).

There could yet be a positive end to what’s been a difficult 2021 with the potential return of inter-county and club action sometime before the end of the year.

“My role has meant I’ve been in touch with Croke Park more than ever before to keep on top of what type of new GAA training courses are coming online,” the Cork U16 LGFA Head Coach concluded.

“The LGFA have been brilliant with the amount of webinars and coaching courses delivered online throughout this pandemic. We have been notifying Cork LGFA clubs as soon as we get course information and start dates. As for the GAA fundamental courses, they will involve two two-hour online zoom sessions and then the third session will be a practical one when it is safe to do as per government guidelines.

“All our new coaches will be cleared to begin working with their ladies football clubs as soon as they have sign-off on their completed vetting, safeguarding and fundamentals. The majority of new coaches begin their careers working with underage teams and work their way up through the age-grades.

“Many of the people completing their first LGFA coaching courses are ex-senior of junior players who are eager to give back to their club. As well as that, you have parents with children already heavily entrenched in their local GAA clubs, who are looking to help and get more involved.

“When you see 150 new coaches willing to give up their spare time to help Cork LGFA, well, that’s something everyone should be proud of and something to look forward to once children are allowed back on a pitch once again."