Four Cork players make Ladies Football team of the Season

FOUR Cork players have been named on the TG4 Senior Team of the Ladies Football Championship.

Goalkeeper Martina O'Brien, along with defenders Eimear Meaney and Melissa Duggan join forward Aine O'Sullivan in the selection, which is voted for by the players.

All four are deserving winners of the accolade, while one or two others can consider themselves a little unlucky to have lost out.

O'Brien, who will captain Cork this season, has been the top keeper in the county now for a number of years and this acknowledgment by her peers shows the high regard she is held in.

She stays involved in the game at all times and leads by example from goal, where she is constantly encouraging and informing the defenders in front of her where the danger is from attacking players.

The hard work she does in defence can often go unnoticed and to use a comparison to a former great soccer star, she would be the Denis Irwin of the side.

Not too many forwards, and that includes her team-mates in training, fancy being marked by Eimear. As well as Cork she has been a key player for Mourneabbey which has seen them win the club All-Ireland title for the last two seasons.

Without doubt, Melissa Duggan is the best defender in ladies football at the moment. She is the type of player that every manager wants, tenacious in the tackle and then superb in attack as well.

Game after game she can often be seen breaking up an opposing attack and then at the other end of the pitch second later either scoring or seeing one up.

She had the ability to keep going forever and is full of running at the end of a game as she is at the start.

Up front Áine O'Sullivan has probably enjoyed her best season with Cork for some time. Teak tough she is the type of forward that defenders hate to play against, between her movement and physicality.

Aine's commitment to the Cork cause is well documented, often making round trips from Allihies to the city for training and thinking nothing of it. That's roughly a 270km round trip and Áine could do that two or three times a week in a normal year.

Her goal in the All-Ireland final was ranked in the top three for the season and no doubt she will be one of the players Cork will look to again this season.

Aine O'Sullivan had her best season for a few years for Cork and was named at corner forward on the team.

Armagh forward Aimee Mackin was named TG4 Senior Players’ Player of the Year for 2020.

Mackin recovered from cruciate knee ligament damage sustained against Cork in 2019 to make a sensational impact during the 2020 Championship.

She scored 1-6 in the TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship opener against Tyrone, before a 2-7 haul helped Armagh past Mayo and into a first semi-final appearance since 2015.

Senior Team of the Championship: Martina O’Brien; Martha Byrne, Clodagh McCambridge, Eimear Meaney; Melissa Duggan, Blaithin Mackin, Sinead Goldrick; Jennifer Dunne, Louise Ward; Carla Rowe, Lyndsey Davey, Aimee Mackin; Áine O’Sullivan, Aishling Moloney, and Noelle Healy.