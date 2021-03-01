On this day... Cork footballers fall, Caulfield hits the net and Cork Con win

30 years ago...

GAA: Roscommon 0-9 Cork 1-5

ALL-Ireland football champions, Cork, suffered the ignominy of relegation from Division 1 of the national league following this defeat at Dr Hyde Park.

It was their fifth consecutive loss in a game dominated by Roscommon for long spells to the delight of the 2,000 crowd.

But, they almost let it slip in a tense finish when Cork came back from a five-point deficit to go agonisingly close to snatching a share of the spoils.

Roscommon wasted a couple of clear-cut goal-scoring opportunities to put the tie to bed during the second half when Cork had the wind at their backs.

The move which brought Steven O’Brien from defence to full-forward late brought a much-needed threat and it paid dividends with a Dave Barry goal from a Tony Davis pass.

Suddenly, Roscommon were clinging to a slender one-point lead and they heaved a huge sigh of relief after watching substitute John O’Driscoll’s attempt from a difficult angle fall narrowly wide.

It would have been an injustice if the home side hadn’t collected a maximum return because they were the better side.

They began brightly with the wind, scoring the opening four points before a Colm O’Neill free got Cork on the scoreboard after 18 minutes.

The Midleton player added a second from play, but that was the sum total of Cork’s scores as they turned around 0-5 to 0-2 in arrears.

Their hopes lifted with Paul McGrath kicking a fine point from the right after 37 minutes only for the Rossies to land three without response.

The Bishopstown forward landed a beauty with 10 minutes remaining, but Roscommon held on for the win, which sent Cork to Division 2.

Scorers for Cork: D Barry 1-0, P McGrath 0-2, C O’Neill 0-2 (0-1 f), J Cleary 0-1 f.

CORK: J Kerins; T Nation, N Cahalane, S O’Brien; M Slocum, C Counihan, T Davis; S Fahy, D Culloty; P Hayes, D Barry, B Coffey; P McGrath, C O’Neill, M McCarthy.

Subs:J Cleary for Hayes and J O’Driscoll for O’Neill.

20 years ago...

SOCCER: Bohemians 0 Cork City 1

CORK City inflicted a major setback on Bohemians’ Premier Division title hopes with a shock victory at Dalymount Park.

An opportunist 72nd-minute goal from veteran striker John Caulfield gave under-strength City an unexpected triumph.

Bohs boss Roddy Collins admitted his side had little chance of overtaking leaders Shelbourne, who held an eight-point advantage from a game more played. “This is one of my lowest moments in football. We can forget about the league title now,” he said.

Suspensions had robbed City of the services of Pat Morley, Mark Herrick and Greg O’Halloran with injuries ruling out Declan Daly, John Cotter, Colin O’Brien and Stephen Napier.

Inspired by keeper Michael Devine, City snatched the dramatic breakthrough goal, when the hard-working Noel Hartigan sent in a low cross from the right which was confidently swept home by the 36-years old Caulfield at the far post.

Cork City's John Caulfield hits the net. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

CORK CITY: Devine, Carey, Coughlan, O’Rourke, Horgan, Caulfield, Flanagan, Buckley, Cahill, Mulligan, Hartigan.

20 years ago...

RUGBY: Cork Constitution 21 Young Munster 15

THERE was late drama as full-back Brian Walsh crossed for the only try, five minutes into injury-time, to seal the All-Ireland League points at Temple Hill.

It was his 25th league try, but a routine conversion was missed by Brian O’Meara, allowing Munsters head back to Limerick with a losing bonus point all due to Mark Connolly’s brave charge down.

The result kept Con on top of the division 1 table, their cause helped by the awarding of a penalty try after half-an-hour, but their opponents remained firmly in the hunt for a top-four finish.

Scorers for Cork Con: Tries: B Walsh, pen; con: B O’Meara; pens: B O’Meara (3).

Young Munster: Pens: M Lynch (4); drop-goal: M Lynch.

CORK CONSTITUTION: B Walsh; N Kenneally, D Dillon, P O’Donovan, A Horgan; C Mahony, B O’Meara; I Murray, F Sheahan, J O’Driscoll; D O’Callaghan, M O’Driscoll; C Taylor, U O’Callaghan, J Murray.

YOUNG MUNSTER: M Connolly; F Hogan, M Mullins, L Doyle, C Casey; M Lynch, M Prendergast; T Downes, B Cantrell, M Fitzgerald; C Power, P O’Connell; M Te Pou, M Ngarimu, K Gallagher.