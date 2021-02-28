Breton Avril maintains her unbeaten run in The Cork Cup at Curraheen Park

BRETON AVRIL (Skywalker Puma-Royal Dilemma), after another smart performance in the opening semi final, will be the only uneaten finalist when the £4,100 to the winner Cork Cup final will be decided at Curraheen Park on next Saturday night but with a trap four draw she cannot afford any mistakes to be successful.

Another slick exit from her rails draw saw the James O Regan trained and Richard Garnham, Ballymacelligott owned lead the charge into the opening bend.

Getting around with two lengths to spare she then saw off all challenges on the way to a three lengths victory over her nearest rival throughout Mohane Gent with the reserve Fitzys Last taking the third final spot three parts of a length further away in an excellent 28.68 (sand).

In the second semi final Coolavanny Bundi trained by Mark O Donovan for M.A. Bandurak, Wolverhampton, after missing the kick, put up a fine battling display coming from fourth place at the entrance to the back straight to overtake the leader Triangle Ricardo before the third bend and he then went two clear to the line from the staying on pair of Tilly Blue with Ballinabola Bolt taking the last final spot another two and a half lengths away in 28.87.

Greyhound racing at Curraheen Park Greyhound Stadium on Friday

An open sprint race saw Millroad Knight (Paddys Magic-Bellmore Fancy) repeat his fine performance of two weeks previous with another trap to line victory in a smashing 17.58. Posting a top class sectional of 5.14 the Michael Donnelly trained black made the bend with a length to spare over Cronody Tadgh and then flying down the home straight he crossed the line with four and a half lengths to spare over the latter.

Glowing Exile owned by Andrew Lynch, Cappoquin was never headed when taking a D2/3 750 in 42.38. Slick away she really saw the trip out to perfection putting eight and a half lengths between herself and her nearest rival Barnagrane Crioa at the line.

The Graham Holland trained Clona Sky repeated her previous weeks impressive performance with another speedy display in an A0 525 stopping the clock in the fastest time of the night 28.62. Bursting through between runners before the opening bend she then opened up down the back stretching right away which saw her cross the line with ten lengths to spare over Cornerhouse Lady.

A slick exit from trap one saw Jet Stream Debit lead from pillar to post in an A0/1 the Paul Kiely trained runner who was having her first official look at the circuit coming home with two and a half lengths to spare over Brogan Highway in 28.75.