Cian Murphy ready for promotion push after moving to Cobh

CIAN Murphy is very determined to make an impact and continue his League Of Ireland journey at Cobh Ramblers.

The 24-year-old Cork city native joins the St Colman’s Park side ahead of the 2021 First Division campaign, having spent the past two seasons at Galway United.

Now he is looking forward to getting the chance to play League Of Ireland football in his native Leeside, joining a good squad and management at Ramblers.

“We are going to do everything we can to get results each week,” Murphy tells The Echo.

"I think there is a good group of lads there. I think everyone will give their all for the shirt.

“It will be an exciting year for Cobh I think. I am positive enough about the season. I like the group and I like the management.

“There is a good family feel off the club. You don’t feel like just another number.

“So hopefully now we can have a good season. Going out to perform and train hard, we will do that exactly.”

During his time at Galway, Murphy worked under former Cork City boss John Caulfield.

Now he's gearing up with Cobh.

“Preparations are going very well. We have been working hard and the sessions have been of good quality. It has been very enjoyable also at the same time.

“There is massive competition for places. If you look at the squad this year there is a lot of experience in the squad.

A big thing in the off-season when I was looking at Cobh was the club retaining their best players from last season.

“I think that is a good statement from the club, that they are able to keep this quality of players.“

He came up against Ramblers with Galway.

“I played against Cobh a lot of times and they are not a team you enjoy playing against. With Cobh it is high energy, they are in your face and make it hard for you.

“I am delighted to be playing with them now, being back home in Cork, playing with Cobh and being on the other side of that coin.

“I played against a lot of the lads a good few times in recent years and I was very impressed with them. When Stuart Ashton and myself talked, I didn’t take much convincing and I wanted to be here.”

Former Cork City striker Seánie Maguire is tackled by Cian Murphy when he played for St Mary's. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

The new campaign will commence in some style, with a local derby encounter against Cork City on March 26.

Looking ahead to that clash against City on the opening night, Murphy describes how it will be important for Ramblers to be focused and determined if they want to pick up a result at Turner's Cross.

“You are obviously looking forward to it, but it is just about going out there and performing on the day. Hopefully getting a result we think we are capable of getting, whatever that might be.

“At the end of the day it is another league game, it is the same three points on offer when you are playing anyone else in the league.

I know it is a local derby, but you can’t get caught up in it either. You have to go out and perform to earn the points on the day.

“Hopefully down the line in the season at St Colman’s or when we play again at Turner's Cross, that maybe supporters might be allowed in by then.

“To me in the First Division, there are seven or eight teams that are probably in pre-season now saying we have a chance of going up here.

“I think we have recruited well at Cobh for the season ahead. If you look at the recruitment of teams in the First Division, all the other teams will probably feel they have recruited well also.

“You have to perform every week. You get nothing easy in the First Division. It is a dog-eat-dog attitude in every game. If you get complacent you are not going to pick up points.”

St Mary's Cian Murphy tussles with UCC's Sean O'Callaghan. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Since making the move into League Of Ireland football from St Mary’s in the Munster Senior League, Cian Murphy has been keen to test himself on the national stage.

Now back on his native Leeside, he will hope 2021 is a big year ahead for him at Cobh Ramblers.