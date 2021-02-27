Cork camogie community on the road this weekend in support of Jigsaw

IT is still not too late to put your best foot forward and hit the road in aid of Cork Camogie in association with sponsors Black Bee and Jigsaw Cork as Camán Corcaigh, the Virtual 5km is underway since the crack of dawn yesterday morning and will continue until sunset on Sunday.

It’s a great way to keep the camogie family and wider community’s engaged and it also keeps the name of Cork Camogie in the mind’s eye as everybody continues to observe the guidelines and sit and wait for the day we can all return to what we love doing best.

Jigsaw Cork is a free, non-judgemental and confidential mental health support service for young people aged 12 to 25 living, working or studying in Cork.

They provide guidance and support for young people who are going through a difficult or distressing time.

They also provide advice and guidance for anyone who is concerned about a young person in their life.

Proceedings got underway yesterday at 12pm when Lord Mayor Cllr Joe Kavanagh and Lady Mayoress Stephanie took the first steps in the inaugural event outside City Hall.

Socially distancing they were accompanied by county camogie board officer’s chairman Mairead Donovan, PRO Louise Weldon, Donie Daly representing board sponsors Blackbee and Alex O’Keeffe representing Jigsaw Cork.

Getting the event underway Lord Mayor Kavanagh said he was thrilled to support the event.

“I am delighted to give my support to Cork camogie and jigsaw for their Virtual 5k and I am looking forward to taking part this weekend, getting out in the fresh air and lending support to Cork Camogie and Jigsaw.”

The aim of this weekend is to get all camogie players, mentors and supporters, and friends to virtually re-connect with their club mates, families and friends.

This is a great idea while everybody is out of group training and in doing it we also support Cork camogie and the fantastic service that Jigsaw provide.

It is still not too late to take part and take up the challenge and support the event, County board chairperson Mairead Donovan said yesterday she is encouraging everybody to row in behind the venture.

“We are delighted with the number of people we have hitting the roads today and Sunday.

“This is our first event of 2021 and whilst we are all apart in the current climate we are still very much part of Cork camogie.

“This is a great way to be involved as a group and also support Jigsaw which provides superb services, we in Cork camogie are delighted to have been so involved and the feedback has been one of huge positivity.

“We hope to see everybody taking part and it is still not too late to register. If anybody has not registered yet please do and come out and walk.”

The event has really caught the eye and received huge support from the GAA community and beyond, prominent stars such as Cork senior camogie captain Linda Collins posted a video asking everybody to take part.

Our own GAA reporter Rory Noonan has got the word out to all to get behind the event with his video clip as did All-Ireland winning Kerry senior football legend Tomás Ó Sé, who has rowed in behind the weekend event and he is out running the 5k today in support of Caman Corcaigh.

Jacqui Hurley, Marty Morrissey, Paudie Murray Jerry Wallace and Linda Mellerick are just a few of those who are playing their part in promoting and supporting what is sure to be a wonderful few days for Cork Camogie and Jigsaw.

Such was the excellent feedback from a lot of people who just wanted to donate there is now also an option to donate to if people want to just contribute but not take part and do 5km.

You can just go onto the Cork Camogie Facebook page and the link to make a donation is there.

You can still register to walk, run, jog, crawl, cycle, or even skate, do it today, tonight or tomorrow by simply going to Caman Corcaigh and you will get the link to sign up.

So now it’s time to put my best foot forward as I am off to do my own 5km, I hope to see you all out and about for a great event.