Graham Cummins: Rodgers could make an Anfield return if Klopp drop continues

THE saying never go back is often used in football but were Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp to leave the club for whatever reason, former Reds manager Brendan Rodgers should be considered to replace him.

At the moment, Liverpool are in a crisis and it’s crazy to think that the Premier League champions might not finish in the top-four.

Klopp has earned the right to be given time to turn things around at the club and even if the Reds do miss out on Champions League football, Liverpool should stand by the German and allow him to prove how good a manager he is again next season.

However, managers have been sacked for far less and if Liverpool’s poor form continues, Klopp will come under more pressure.

Results have been poor, and we don’t how recent events in his personal life have affected him. He’s obviously going to act differently on the touchline when his team are struggling compared to previous years.

He’s not the happy manager, jumping up and down that we have come to know in the past several seasons.

To be honest, he looks a broken man and someone who needs a little bit of time off. Unfortunately, no matter what your personal circumstances, football clubs place certain demands on players and managers and they cannot simply take a few weeks off from football if they need to.

I would be shocked if Liverpool decided to dismiss a manager who has won the Champions League and Premier League with the club in his last two seasons in the nearby future, but I wouldn’t be too surprised to see the German walk away from the club.

The former Borussia Dortmund manager has achieved the ultimate goal at Liverpool by winning the league and might feel at the end of the season that he needs a break away from football, even though he recently said that he didn’t.

Nowadays, it is very rare, managers don’t at some stage have a break away from football, whether that be by choice like Pep Guardiola did after his spell with Barcelona or simply because the manager was dismissed.

Klopp has been managing since 2001 without any break and perhaps he might feel he deserves to take that break sooner rather than later. Were Liverpool to win the Champions League this season, Klopp might feel that he can leave the club knowing that he has left them as European Champions.

After spending three and a half years at the club, Liverpool fans were probably happy to see the back of Rodgers when he left 2015 but as we have seen since he left the club, the Leicester City manager is a far better manager than the one who left Merseyside almost six years ago.

Rodgers will always be remembered for his time at Anfield as the man who almost won the title as Liverpool manager, and given the opportunity to return to the club, I think Rodgers would jump at the chance.

There’s no doubt, there is a project in place at Leicester and some managers, would want to stay and the club they are at and see out that project.

What Rodgers has proven in the past, is that, no matter what plans are in place, when a better offer is on the table, he will take it. He could have achieved history and won ten-in-a-row with Celtic but knew that if he wanted to manage at the top level again, he would have to leave Scotland.

He’s a manager with ambition and although Leicester are a terrific club, they are nowhere near the stature of Liverpool.

Steven Gerrard is most Liverpool’s fans' choice to succeed Klopp should he leave, but he’s not a better manager than Rodgers. Apart from Liverpool because of his history with the club, no other club in the world would even consider appointing Gerrard before Rodgers.

The job Rodgers has done since taking over as Leicester manager is phenomenal, with the Foxes currently third in the table level on points with second-place Manchester United. Rodgers had his time in Scotland and won trophy after trophy.

Although Rangers are champions in waiting, I still feel Gerrard needs to prove himself more.