Mitchelstown GAA loses a great servant in Donie Lyons

MITCHELSTOWN stalwart Donie Lyons passed away recently.

In his 76th year, he was predeceased by his wife Joan, nee O'Donovan, in 1999.

He was employed as a creamery manager at Mitchelstown Creameries up to his retirement and was well-known over a wide area outside of his GAA activities.

Donie gave a lifetime of service to Mitchelstown GAA following in the footsteps of his father Dan Joe.

He had served the club in many capacities including treasurer from 1959 to 1966 and was an Avondhu senior football selector with the team that won the County SFC title in 1961.

Donie's first involvement in Mitchelstown GAA was in 1973 when he was appointed assistant secretary.

He became treasurer in 1974 and continued in that role for 15 years. In 1989 he stepped in as club secretary for a year and in 1991 and 1992 he was back again as treasurer.

He served as Mitchelstown's runaí for three years in 1994, 1995 and 1996. He moved back as treasurer again in 2001 and continued up to the time of his illness in 2011.

He served on the committee in 1997, 1998, 1999, 2003 and 2004. He was appointed vice president in 2005.

Over many years he looked after the club grounds and took charge of many college matches that were held in the North Cork venue. He did a lot of maintenance work as well and had the pitch ready for games whenever needed.

Harty Cup action between Douglas Community School and Our Lady's Templemore at Mitchelstown, where the late Donie Lyons was heavily involved in pitch maintenance. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

As well as being involved in GAA, Donie was prominent in the local St Vincent De Paul Society and was a very religious man.

He did his weekly hour in the adoration room in the parish church and was also a member of the pastoral council up to his death.

He was a member of the Lourdes Invalid Group and he assisted with the Lions Club when elderly people from the area went to Trabolgan each year. He would stay overnight as a helper.

His funeral was held in private in accordance with government guidelines and HSE regulations regarding public gatherings.

Members of the public, neighbours, GAA members, St Vincent de Paul and Lourdes Group performed a guard of honour as the cortege made its way to the parish church for requiem mass last week, with the burial after to Brigown New Cemetery.

His coffin was draped with the Mitchelstown GAA colours.

To his sons David, James, grandchildren Jayden, Emma, Danny, Jack, sister Maura (Barry), Glencairn, brother Liam, (Thurles), brother-in-law DJ, sister-in-law Anne, daughter-in-law Lauren, James partner Sandra Connolly, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends we tender our sincere sympathy.