Aston Villa rally behind Cork's Tyreik Wright after racial abuse online

ASTON Villa and Republic of Ireland winger Tyreik Wright was subjected to racist abuse on social media on Wednesday evening.

The Cork teenager who is on loan at Walsall in League Two was sent a number of Instagram messages containing racist taunts and insults which prompted the highly-rated winger to respond.

Screenshots of the messages were posted onto Wright’s story with the caption: ‘Received these from someone. It’s never gonna stop!!’

Aston Villa’s Academy responded on Twitter saying: “@TyreikWright we are with you. #AVFC #KickItOut"

This has become a major issue in recent weeks. Manchester United duo Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, along with Chelsea's Reece James, West Bromwich Albion's Romaine Sawyers and Southampton's Alex Jankewitz have also received vile messages.

As a result, a number of Premier League clubs have called on social media companies to take stricter action against users who send abusive messages.

Former Arsenal and England striker Ian Wright said authorities and social media companies need to do more to identify the perpetrators.

Speaking on Match of the Day he stated: “It seems to be a fact if a black player plays poorly, or they think they did, they come with all the emojis and whatever. There are ways of being able to catch people. They're not vigilant enough, nowhere near.

"It should be something they're doing hand in hand [authorities and social media sites]. But how much do they care deep down?"

Former Tottenham, Newcastle and England midfielder Jermaine Jenas added: "The platforms, I need them to show me these people and say they're doing everything they can to bring some justice. For those asking why we are still taking the knee, there you go."

The Professional Footballers' Association recently argued those who send abusive messages should be held accountable by authorities and have their social media accounts banned.