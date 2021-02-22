Cork's Adam O'Reilly joins Waterford on loan from Preston until June

Cork native Adam O’Reilly has joined Waterford on loan from Preston North End until the end of June.

Having begun his schoolboy career with Ringmahon Rangers, midfielder O’Reilly joined Preston in 2016 following a successful trial and won the club’s Scholar of the Season award.

In 2018, O’Reilly helped the Republic of Ireland to reach the quarter-finals of the Uefa European U17 Championship and has since represented his country at U19 level.

As an U14 with Ringmahon, O’Reilly received widespread acclaim for his sportsmanship when, in a game against Corinthian Boys, he intentionally missed a penalty that had been awarded when a Corinthians defender picked the ball up and kicked it out of play after an injury to his goalkeeper.

Having made his Preston senior debut in December 2018, O’Reilly has since picked up first-team experience with loan spells at Hyde United and Stalybridge Celtic and he will be keen to impress for the Blues in the upcoming SSE Airtricity League Premier Division campaign.

Waterford are currently managed by former Ireland and Everton midfielder Kevin Sheedy and he is pleased to have secured the services of O’Reilly.

“Adam is a great addition to the team already in place,” he said.

“We’re delighted to have him here and I think he’ll be someone that stands out over the coming weeks."