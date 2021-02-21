Phil Healy in flying form ahead of European Championships

CORK athletes Phil Healy, Louise Shanahan and Darragh McElhinny were all in top form at the Irish Life Health elite micro-meet in Abbotstown this weekend.

Bandon AC flier Healy clocked the second-fastest indoor 400m in history by an Irishwoman with 51.99, perfectly timed ahead of the European Indoor Championships next month.

Leevale’s Louise Shanahan came in behind Georgie Hartigan in the women's 800m with a personal best of 2:01.67.

On Saturday, Glengarriff's Darragh McElhinny smashed his personal best in the men's 3,000m with 7:50.80 in finishing second to John Travers, who secured his place at the European Indoors.