Brilliant run from Breton Avril in round two of The Cork Cup at Curraheen Park

BRETON AVRIL, trained by James O'Regan for Richard Garnham, Ballymacelligot lit up proceedings at Curraheen Park on Saturday taking heat three of the second round of the Cork Cup in a brilliant 28.36.

In front from trap-rise she showed fine back straight pace which saw her hold a three length advantage over Wink Woosh between the bottom two bends.

The latter, another to put up a fine show, did reduce the leeway in the closing stages but he was still two adrift of the daughter of Skywalker Puma-Royal Dilemma at the line.

Gortkelly Nestor owned by Andrew Murray, Thurles, an impressive winner of his first round heat, followed up in style in the opening heat with another fine display stopping the clock in a career best 28.51.

From a moderate star the wide seed showed fine pace to get around in front. Two clear at halfway the strong running son of Droopys Jet-Dream Queen steadily increased his lead to have an extending six lengths in hand at the line over the reserve Triangle Ricardo.

It was all one-way traffic in heat two as Churchtown Bucks trained by Denis Fitzgrald for Michael Crotty, Cloyne flashed to the front from his rails draw to lead around the opening bend.

Five clear at halfway he extended this to eight at the line over the always second Dualla Prince in another fine run of 28.53.

Bryan Berry, Mallow owned Yankee Lola (left) battles it out Joyces Sabby (3rd) to win The Welcome to Curraheen Park 525 race at Curraheen Park greyhound stadium

In the final heat Coolavanny Bundi who was called into trap two from the reserves made full use of the opportunity to oblige in 28.71.

After relinquishing his early lead to Mohane Rosa the Mark O Donovan trained black regained the advantage at halfway and then drew clear to have seven lengths in hand at the line over Mohane Gent.

Clona Skye trained by Graham Holland for Kevin O Brien, Clonakilty was a fine pillar to post winner of an A1 in a smashing 28.41.

Well in control throughout the lightly raced daughter of Laughill Blake had four and a half lengths to spare over the running on Aldworth Ridge at the line in 28.41.

Rorys Sabb gave a nice display of hurdling on his first attempt to stop the clock in 29.05. Jumping fluently throughout the Brendan Kenny, Borrisoleigh owned, a good performer on the flat also, had five and a half lengths to spare at the line over Knockglass Ruby.

Mydras Dawn owned by Moira Costigan, Portlaoise in front into the opening bend in a D3 750, showed real reserves of stamina as she streeted clear from the fifth bend putting ten lengths between herself and the runner- up Garryvoe Captain at the line in a smart 41.83.