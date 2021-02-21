Cork City thrilled to be granted their licence after all the troubles of the previous season

CORK CITY have been granted a licence for the 2021 SSE Airtricity League First Division and the club’s board of management believes that the Rebel Army is moving forward in a positive financial state.

The FAI has confirmed that the second tier will feature ten teams for the coming season, with Limerick outfit Treaty United granted a licence but Dublin County and Shamrock Rovers II not included, despite rumours to the contrary.

Foras, the supporters’ trust which owns and runs City, had submitted an application as a back-up in case a proposed takeover by Grovemoor Ltd didn’t go through and this proved successful.

“The board of management would like to confirm that Cork City FC has secured a licence for the 2021 season,” a statement said.

“Although securing a licence should be rudimentary for a club such as Cork City FC, it is refreshing that after an incredibly difficult 12 months; both on the back of nearly going out of business at the beginning of 2020, and through dealing with severe uncertainty related to the pandemic, that we have not had any issues raised by the governing body for our 2021 licence application.”

The securing of grants, as well as financial restructuring, aided City’s ability to earn a licence and have improved the club’s fiscal position.

In addition, the club praised those involved in ensuring that league football remained on Leeside.

“Although a large number of people are involved at various stages of the licensing process, the board would like to place on the record our utmost gratitude to our treasurer Conor Hallahan, operations manager Éanna Buckley, and Erika Ní Thuama, community & academy co-ordinator, for the absolute trojan work they have conducted over the past few months in putting together this license application.

“A special mention also goes to Dr Seán Ó Conaill, who acted again in his capacity as advisor throughout this whole process.”

Cork City begin life in the first division on March 26th at Turner's Cross when they begin their new season with a local derby against Cobh Ramblers, who were also issued with their licence over the weekend.

Meanwhile, City are delighted to have announced details of their new commercial brochure for the 2021 season.

The brochure includes all the old favourites such as pitchside advertising, programme ads and player sponsorships, while there has also been a new digital section added for businesses who want to target our supporters online.

There are also some great sponsorship opportunities available now with spots on the men’s, women’s and academy playing jerseys, with top of stand branding also available.

Speaking at the launch, Commercial Manager Paul Deasy said: “We are delighted to finally get this off the ground, there has been a lot of hard work gone into this behind the scenes over the past few months.

"Without crowds a lot of our traditional revenue streams and sponsorship opportunities have taken a hit so we have had to look at our very strong online presence in aiding some of those.

"We understand a lot of businesses have been severely hit by Covid 19 and have moved their business operations online. These digital opportunities will help them get in front of our huge fan base here in Cork, Ireland and all over the world."