Sat, 20 Feb, 2021 - 20:30

More Munster derbies ahead for Cork City and Cobh as Treaty join First Division

Limerick club in for the 2021 campaign as Shamrock Rovers reserves and Dublin County excluded
Cork City's Beineon O'Brien-Whitmarsh celebrates scoring a goal at Turner's Cross last season. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Eamonn Murphy

CORK City and Cobh Ramblers will have three extra Munster derbies to look forward to this season after Limerick club Treaty United were included in the finalised First Division.

The FAI decided against adding Shamrock Rovers II, who were included in 2020, and Dublin County FC, for the campaign that kicks-off on March 27.

They could have expanded to 12 clubs and revised the fixture list previously released in early February, which starts with City and Cobh at Turner's CrossTreaty United will travel to face Bray Wanderers in the opening fixture on March 26. 

Treaty tried to enter the league last year but despite their efforts failing, they fielded U15 and U19 sides and were strong candidates going into 2021, especially given the rich tradition of soccer on Shannonside. 

Their home games will be at Markets Field in Limerick city, a shorter trip for Cork City and Cobh Ramblers then another two spins to Dublin.

SSE AIRTRICITY PREMIER DIVISION: Bohemian FC, Derry City, Drogheda United, Dundalk, Finn Harps, Longford Town, Shamrock Rovers, Sligo Rovers, St Patrick’s Athletic, Waterford FC.

SSE AIRTRICITY FIRST DIVISION: Athlone Town, Bray Wanderers, Cabinteely, Cobh Ramblers, Cork City, Galway United, Shelbourne, Treaty United, UCD AFC, Wexford FC.

