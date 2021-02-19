John Egan to miss Ireland World Cup qualifiers with toe injury

A DISLOCATED toe will keep Cork defender John Egan out of action for the next eight weeks.

The Bishopstown native was stretchered off in the loss to West Ham earlier this week and is now unavailable for Ireland's World Cup qualifier against Serbia on March 24 and the Luxembourg game on March 27.

Chris Wilder has confirmed this morning that John Egan will be out for 8 weeks with a dislocated toe.



Get well soon, Egs. ☘️ pic.twitter.com/ZKFpW5VJLx — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) February 19, 2021

The 28-year-old is very comfortable on the ball and therefore a key player for Ireland boss Stephen Kenny, who likes his teams to build from the back.