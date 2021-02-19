Fri, 19 Feb, 2021 - 11:20

John Egan to miss Ireland World Cup qualifiers with toe injury

Sheffield United confirm the Cork man will be out for eight weeks
Republic of Ireland's Dara O'Shea replaces the injured John Egan during the friendly at Wembley Stadium last November. Picture: Carl Recine/PA Wire.

Eamonn Murphy

A DISLOCATED toe will keep Cork defender John Egan out of action for the next eight weeks.

The Bishopstown native was stretchered off in the loss to West Ham earlier this week and is now unavailable for Ireland's World Cup qualifier against Serbia on March 24 and the Luxembourg game on March 27.

The 28-year-old is very comfortable on the ball and therefore a key player for Ireland boss Stephen Kenny, who likes his teams to build from the back.

