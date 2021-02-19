Cork boss Ronan McCarthy's suspension for 12 weeks is upheld despite appeal

CORK football manager Ronan McCarthy has lost his appeal to the 12-week suspension handed down by Croke Park arising from a team bonding session on a beach in Youghal last month.

It had been anticipated that the ban would be reduced to eight weeks, as was the case with Down manager Paddy Tally, who had his term reduced.

But, McCarthy’s suspension starts today and not from the original date of when inter-county training resumes.

It means the Cork boss has to sit out all GAA activities-not that there any at the moment because of lockdown-until mid-May.

Uncertainty over the shape of the season still leaves the effect of McCarthy’s ban unclear, particularly as there is a doubt about the national league even going ahead.

The original thinking was that he would miss Cork’s three games against Clare, Laois and Kildare in a newly constructed Division 2 South.

McCarthy could yet appeal the decision of last night’s hearing, but a county board spokesman said that remains to be seen.

“We received oral communication last night and are awaiting the official decision in writing before we review it,” said PRO Joe Blake.

Part of the suspension included Cork forfeiting a home game in the league.

The team bonding session was regarded to be in breach of the rules covering collective training outside the specified window.