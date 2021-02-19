Dubs dominate All-Star football selection while Cavan collect three

BLUE is the colour in the 2020 PwC All-Star selection.

All-Ireland champions Dublin are represented by a record-equaling tally of nine players on the final 15 – a haul not seen by the Sky Blues since their iconic 1977 team.

Picture: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

It is a landmark selection for the Breffni Blues of Cavan too, who previously had received two awards in the 50 years of the scheme in Ollie Brady and Dermot McCabe.

However, their magnificent Ulster Championship triumph is recognised through awards for ace goalkeeper Raymond Galligan, heroic defender Padraig Faulkner and the influential Thomas Galligan at midfield. In the case of goalkeeper and captain Galligan it makes him the 800th player to have received an All-Star since they were first held back in 1971.

Elsewhere, there is another notable first for Tipperary captain Conor Sweeney who is acknowledged for his prolific role in leading Tipperary to their first Munster win since 1935 with selection as a PwC All-Star in the full-forward line. In the process he follows in the footsteps of county men Declan Browne and Michael Quinlivan.

Mayo’s Oisín Mullin, who is nominated for the PwC GAA/GPA Young Player of the Year, is picked in a defence where Dubs dominate.

Dublin’s Brian Fenton, who has never lost a senior championship match since his 2015 debut, partners Thomas Galligan in the middle and collects his fifth career PwC All-Star.

That left no room for lone Cork nominee Ian Maguire.

Cillian O’Connor’s razor-sharp contribution to Mayo in their march to Connacht glory and in reaching the All-Ireland final is recognised in an attack that features the towering Conor Sweeney, a first-time award for Niall Scully and then an addition to the personal hauls of Dublin’s big guns Ciaran Kilkenny, Con O’Callaghan and Dean Rock.

The awards were picked by a panel of Gaelic Games Correspondents from across print, radio, tv and digital media.

PwC All-Stars Football 2020 (previous years selected in brackets)

1. Raymond Galligan (Cavan)

2. Oisín Mullin (Mayo)

3. Padraig Faulkner (Cavan)

4. Michael Fitzsimons (Dublin) (2017, ’19)

5. James McCarthy (Dublin) (2014, ’17, ’18)

6. John Small (Dublin)

7. Eoin Murchan (Dublin)

8. Brian Fenton (Dublin) (2015, ’16, ’18, ’19)

9. Thomas Galligan (Cavan)

10. Niall Scully (Dublin)

11. Ciaran Kilkenny (Dublin) (2015, ’16, ’18)

12. Con O’Callaghan (Dublin) (2017, ’19)

13. Cillian O’Connor (Mayo) (2014)

14. Conor Sweeney (Tipperary)

15. Dean Rock (Dublin) (2016, ’17)