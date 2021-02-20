Mick McCarty has shown his resilience once more with Cardiff City

In a league that contains all too few home-based bosses, it would be good to see him take the London side out of the bottom three.
Now, look where they are, just three points outside the play-off places after a run of six games unbeaten under McCarthy.
Well, he’s proving everybody wrong so far, getting Derby away from the basement by winning games when it looked very unlikely. Derby have been securing late, late goals as they did against Wycombe on Tuesday night and what side was the best at doing that, United, of course.