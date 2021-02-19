Munster head to Scotland with a strong hand to pick from

Edinburgh are not having a great season this year, with them garnering only four wins from 10 rounds to date, but it must be remembered that it was they who denied Munster the top spot in Conference B last year, thereby effectively denying them a possible place in the final itself.
Young Cork Con out-half Jack Crowley was amongst the young Munster players that showed up well at the Sportsground and he will be very keen to add to his one appearance to date, which came in the away defeat to Ulster over a month ago.