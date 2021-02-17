Delayed county final can whet the appetite for 2021 campaign for Kanturk

THE GAA's decision to indefinitely suspend club action last autumn owing to growing Covid-19 cases came at the worst possible time for teams positioned at the business end of county championships.

That applied to the eagerly awaited clash of Kanturk and Knocknagree in the all Duhallow meeting to the Cork County Premier IFC Final and new Kanturk GAA chairman Kieran Fitzgerald feels the ongoing uncertainly may well benefit teams remaining involved in unfinished fixtures from 2020.

“Its totally understandable for we must keep it all in perspective, its only sport and the impact of the pandemic has been significant but managements and players are chomping at the bit to play that final.

"On the positive side, the 2020 Final will occur and one couldn't ask for a better game to look ahead than a Cork County Premier IFC Final to whet the appetite and focus too on the subsequent 2021 championship,” said Fitzgerald.

Associated with a previous management, Fitzgerald applauds the workings of the current football management impacted by restrictions from last March yet as the delayed championship progressed, an energised Kanturk created an impression, none more so than their impressive victory over a fancied Cill na Martra in the semi final.

Its been a phenomenal past decade for the flourishing Kanturk club with a litany of achievements for both club teams and individual players culminating with an All-Ireland IHC victory in Croke Park.

“There have been more ups than downs, sometimes, it goes your way but we possess a serious crop of young talent.

"Likewise, we have a hard core of coaches that put in the hard work that nobody sees, the county players are accessible to the young stars and a great committee are the unsung heroes, running a set up that takes a lot of financial support.”

With the club action returning last summer, it provided a glut of games in a short time frame with dual clubs facing into a heavy schedule. Kanturk were up there amongst the leading fancies in the County Senior A Hurling Championship only to fall short to eventual champions Charleville at the penultimate hurdle for what was the parting shot for legendary 'keeper Anthony Nash.

“Things didn't go our way against a Charleville side, running out deserved winners.

"That was Anthony's last game, what an asset to any club, he performed at the highest level, an impeccable player and I wished him well on his journey ahead."

One man leaves and another arrives sums up Kanturk welcoming Frank Flannery as manager to the Kanturk Senior hurlers for 2021.

“I worked with Frank in the Duhallow Senior Football management for two seasons.

"Along with Tom Walsh and Donough Duane its a serious talented Kanturk ticket and I genuinely feel that Frank is the right man for the job on hand."