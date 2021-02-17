Wed, 17 Feb, 2021 - 12:28

Ladies basketball across all grades in Cork is cancelled until next year

The Brunell Under 16A Team with their coach Gamma O’Mahony who played Cobh in the Championship Final at the Neptune Stadium.

Kieran Doherty

THE Cork Ladies County Basketball Board recently made the difficult decision to cancel all 20/21 basketball competitions.

This decision is across all levels of the sport and was made at an recent meeting because of the current Covid 19 pandemic. 

With all sports at a halt at the moment, the Cork County Board felt they needed to made a definite decision, because they didn’t want to give clubs, and players false hope of a return to the sport this season.

Mr John Ferris, Secretary of the Ladies County Board explains their decision and how it was such a difficult decision to make, but one they feel is the correct one at this time.

“We as a board had to make the really difficult decision at a recent meeting to cancel the full basketball program for the 20/21 season, as the virus is still as dangerous as ever,” John said.

“Although we are very disappointed to have to come to this decision, however, we must think of the safety of all the players, coaches, parents, referees and all the volunteers involved in our sport. 

"This will also give everyone in our sport some clarity going forward, and not to be consistently moving dates for a restart to the season, and giving false hope. 

"We also know with no basketball this season, it will be a huge loss loss to all the kids and adults, both physically and mentally, as basketball is a big part of their lives, however, I think this virus has touched everyone in some way, and we had to put the health and safety first unfortunately. 

Lauryn Homan who won the MVP award, and also was captain of Brunell Under 18 team that beat Cobh Championship Final at the Neptune Stadium recently.
"I also think even though we are in lockdown players, and coaches can still try improve their game with players doing individual workouts at home, and coaches catching up on some very good webinars on the Basketball Ireland website. 

"In these difficult times we hope we can be ready to resume playing all our 21/22 competitions at the start next season, which hopefully will be later this year, around September or October," John added.

I don’t think this decision will come as a huge surprise to basketball players and coaches as all other indoor sports are suspended indefinitely, and as the virus has caused a lot of suffering and anxiety to a lot of people. 

Until the government have everyone or nearly everyone vaccinated then sports can start to make some concrete plans for a return in a safe environment.

