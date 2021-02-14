Powerful performance from Beach Avenue in feature at Curraheen Park

THE final of The Curraheen Park Open 575 Stake along with seven first round heats of The Cork Cup Open A1 Stake made up the bulk of an excellent twelve race card on Saturday night with victory in the big one going to the Paul Hennessy trained and Pat Healy, Ashbourne owned Beach Avenue (Laughill Blake-Cats Belle) who outclassed the field to land the winner’s purse of £3,800.

Outpacing his rival on the run to the opening bend this strong running type turned into the back straight with a length and a half to spare over Sweep The Yard. Increasing his lead to three at the third bend he powered home to have six and a half lengths in hand at the line over Ballymac Wisdom who came late to deny Sweep The Yard by a half a length of the runner spot in an excellent 31.04 on a surface rated .20 slow.

Dualla Prince, after a slick exit from trap two, was always in control in heat one of The Cork Cup the Thomas O Donovan trained son of Droopys Jet coming home with three lengths to spare over Monavaha Max in 29.03.

Slipalong Magic trained by Patrick O Connor, using her rails draw to perfection, took heat two trap to line fashion but after being two clear at the third bend she was all out at the line to hold Ballycowen John by a half a length in 28.99.

Lukes Fizz handled by Phillip Buckley, driving through on the rail at the third bend in heat three, took over from Glenegat Mildred and then went a couple clear but he had to be at his best on the run for home to hold Ballinaboola Bolt by a neck in 29.29.

Slaneyside Gazet owned by Derek Kehoe winning The Follow Us On Twitter 525 race at Curraheen Park greyhound stadium

Gortkelly Nestor owned by Andrew Murray, Thurles got the better of a great buckle with Mohane Rosa as they hit the home straight in heat four and he then went three and a half lengths clear to the line from Tilly Blue in 29.14.

Fitzys Last owned by Finbarr & Liam Fitzgerald, Mallow completed a hat trick of wins in heat five. Getting the better of Mohane Gent at halfway and then battling on bravely he crossed the line with two and a half lengths to spare over the latter in a best of the round 28.87.

Wink Woosh trained by Sharon Hunt, after seeing off the challenge of Steeple Rd Buddy between the bottom two bends, then went on to take heat six by two and a half lengths in 28.89.

Breton Avril trained by James O Regan overcame early trouble to land the final heat from off the pace in 29.24.