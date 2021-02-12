Johnny Sexton and James Ryan ruled out for Ireland against France

IRELAND have named the side that will face France in round two of the 2021 Guinness Six Nations Championship on Sunday at 3pm.

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton and vice-captain James Ryan have not hit all their markers this week in the return to play protocols so are not considered for selection at the Aviva.

Cork's Peter O'Mahony is ruled out through suspension.

Ulster’s Iain Henderson will captain Ireland for the first time and will be partnered in the row by Tadhg Beirne. The front row that started against Wales of Cian Healy, Rob Herring and Andrew Porter is retained while in the backrow Josh van der Flier and CJ Stander are joined by Rhys Ruddock who slots in on the blindside flank.

Jamison Gibson Park partners Billy Burns in the half-backs, Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose line out in the centre and Hugo Keenan will again marshal the backfield with the assistance of Keith Earls and James Lowe.

There are four changes in the replacements as Ed Byrne, Ultan Dillane, Ross Byrne and the uncapped Craig Casey come in while Ronan Kelleher, Tadgh Furlong, Will Connors and Jordan Larmour complete the bench for the weekend.

IRELAND (v France):

15. Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 7 caps.

14. Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 89 caps.

13. Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 31 caps.

12. Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 48 caps.

11. James Lowe (Leinster) 3 caps.

10. Billy Burns (Ulster) 4 caps.

9. Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 6 caps.

1. Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 105 caps.

2. Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 17 caps.

3. Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 33 caps.

4. Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 18 caps.

5. Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 59 caps (captain).

6. Rhys Ruddock (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 26 caps.

7. Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 29 caps.

8. CJ Stander (Munster/Shannon) 47 caps.

Subs:

16. Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 7 caps.

17. Ed Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 3 caps.

18. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 45 caps.

19. Ultan Dillane (Connacht/Corinthians) 17 caps.

20. Will Connors (Leinster/UCD) 6 caps.

21. Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) uncapped.

22. Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 11 caps.

23. Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 25 caps.