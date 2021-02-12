The late Pat Lordan dedicated his life to his love of horses and his family

PAT Lordan of Upton was recently laid to rest.

In freezing conditions, family, friends and neighbours, on foot and on horse-back, paid their respects from a distance as they lined the country roads, from his home at Dunkereen to Innishannon Church. A beautiful and most fitting tribute on his final journey that he would have loved and a remarkable gesture by The South Union Hunt, where he was an honorary member.

It was very beautiful, moving and very much appreciated by his heartbroken family at this sad time. The funeral cortege was led by his grandchildren Michael and Lauren on horse-back who are continuing his love of hunting from which he got great satisfaction.

Pat, a colourful character was very well known in racing and hunting circles. A loving husband to Marion for 50 years and a wonderful father to Lillian, Pat, Celia, Orla and Wayne, he will be sorely missed by all, his sisters, extended family, grandchildren, neighbours and wide circle of friends.

Pat’s life was horses. At a very early age, he started with flapping, where he enjoyed many successes riding for Eric Tyner. He won the Dingle Derby no less than four times and over the years, he had multiple point-to-point winners for Dermot O’Mahony, Ernie Spillane and Robert Hawkins.

He spent a great number of years breaking yearlings for high profile trainers Dermot Weld and Liam Browne with his life-long friend Robert Hawkins. He also owned and trained Lucy Gordon and Celia’s Joy which gave him many a great day and enormous pleasure.

He absolutely lived for hunting with the South Union and Killeady Hunts, he also enjoyed many trips to hunt with The Tipperary Foxhounds and The Scarteen (Black and Tans) Foxhounds and he looked forward to the Dromin Athlacca Charity Ride each year.

When it came to the sport he loved, Pat never missed an opportunity to take part.

Following an accident on the hunting field 10 years ago, unfortunately, Pat lost his sight and had to hang up his beloved hunting boots, however, over the last decade of his life his resilience and strength of character has really shone through as he adapted to a new way of living.

He was determined to stay as fit and well as he could and remained active, walking every day with that same steely determination he commanded in the saddle in bygone years. He enjoyed spending time with family especially his adored grandchildren and keeping up with racing, the news and current affairs.

PROUD FAMILY MAN

He took great pleasure from the many interests and achievements of his children and grandchildren and was especially proud of the career Wayne has made for himself in flat racing and his grandson Darragh’s recent venture into the bloodstock industry.

Wayne is one of the best flat jockeys that this country has produced, since riding his first winner at Killarney in 1998 for Cork trainer Gerry Cully he has gone on to ride winners all around the world including landing the Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf aboard the Aidan O’Brien trained Iridessa.

In his early career, he was associated with the stables of David Wachman and Tommy Stack where he enjoyed a host of top-flight winners. He also rode occasionally for Eddie Lynam. It was for Lynam he won his first Group 1 on Sole Power in the 2010 Nunthorpe Stakes at York.

Another horse owned by the Power family, Slade Power, and also trained by Lynam gave him even greater success, winning three Group 1 sprints over the course of 2013 and 2014 - the British Champions Sprint Stakes, the Diamond Jubilee Stakes and the July Cup.

In January 2017, Lordan was asked by Aidan O’Brien to join his mighty Ballydoyle team. This led to his first Classic winner, Winter, who won the 1,000 Guineas the same year. Lordan also won the 2017 Matron Stakes at Leopardstown on Hydrangea, a race Lordan also won in September 2015 on Legatissimo.

Pat Lordan shared many wonderful gifts with those who knew him but perhaps the greatest gift of all was the love of horses he instilled in the younger generation. Gone but never to be forgotten, may he rest in peace.