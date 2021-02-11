Cork ladies football clubs can benefit from new Lidl scheme

AFTER launching a new campaign with the Ladies Gaelic Football Association, Lidl Ireland has announced a new fundraising initiative through its rewards app to level the playing field for ladies Gaelic football players across the country.

Lidl is calling on customers to register for its Lidl Plus app, and sign up to the retailer’s fundraising initiative to raise funds for their local club.

The retailer will award the maximum amount of €20,000 to the top-performing clubs in each of the four provinces.

Each time Lidl Plus registered users spend more than €30 in store and scan their app at the till between now and Sunday, April 11, they will receive a stamp on their digital stamp card.

Multiple stamps can be earned in each shop if a multiple of €30 is spent and once six stamps have been collected, users can submit their completed stamp card via the app and their stamps are then added to their chosen club’s total.

Each club that achieves a minimum of 50 completed digital stamp cards is guaranteed a reward, starting from a set of Lidl sponsored jerseys up to €5,000 in cash funding for clubs that collect 500 or more completed stamp cards.

Since 2016, Lidl has invested more than €4 million into the partnership with the LGFA and during this time, ladies football players across the country have noticed significant changes in how the game is perceived thanks to the support of the retailer.

Aoife Clarke, Head of Communications and Marketing at Lidl Ireland commented: “We’re delighted that our partnership with the Ladies Gaelic Football Association has seen such positive results for players at all levels right across the country and as a company we’re extremely proud to continue to be the biggest supporter of women's sport in Ireland.

"However, we still have some way to go in terms of levelling the playing field and we’re confident that our latest campaign will contribute significantly towards that.”

Commenting on the impact of the partnership with Lidl, Carla Rowe, All-Ireland Winner and Dublin LGFA player said: “Since Lidl’s partnership with the LGFA began, we’ve seen a fantastic upsurge in terms of awareness and support for ladies football.

This has been reflected in attendance at games and overall support from the public. I see it every day when I meet people and talk to young school kids, boys and girls.

"There is an increased appreciation of the effort required to compete at a high level in our sport.

“There is no doubt in my mind that Lidl’s contribution to this has been immense. This latest initiative by Lidl is a great opportunity for our clubs across the country to raise some much-needed funds to help build on the progress we’ve made and to continue to encourage participation and growth in the sport.”