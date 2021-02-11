Daniel Lane follows in his father Ger's steps as he is appointed Imokilly divisional secretary 

BRIDE ROVERS clubman Daniel Lane is the new secretary of the Imokilly GAA Board.

Daniel, who also holds the post of runaí in his club takes over at divisional level from Agahda's Michael O'Brien, who now moves to the post of treasurer.

As far as Daniel is concerned its very much a case of following in the administrative footsteps of his father Ger.

Ger served as chairperson of the Imokilly Juvenile GAA Board, before moving to adult level, where he was as chairman from 1998 to 2007.

Subsequently he moved on to hold the position of PRO, vice chairman and eventually chairman of the Cork County GAA.

He is currently one of Cork's delegates to the Munster Council.

Meantime, Daniel has been steeped in GAA from a very young age and thus it was almost inevitable that sooner rather than later, he would become involved with his beloved Bride Rovers.

He is now in his second stint as club secretary, is also the county board delegate and was selector with the senior hurling team from 2015 to 2017.

" I think the idea of getting involved organisational wise always appealed to me,'' says the 29 year old.

"It's a role I really enjoy and I suppose I had a good base knowledge of how the various committees such as the GPC and CCC work as well as divisional and county boards, thanks to my father's involvement.

"Whilst I never actually set out to be involved at divisional level, things just evolved."

Now is very much a case of looking forward to the many challenges that await in Daniel's new role in these difficult pandemic hit sporting times.

"We had a template in place, but just before this week's divisional meeting we heard of the update from Croke Park , which means no activity at any level until early April.

"Going forward we have to wait to see what time frame we will have to play our competitions. It's going to be an interesting challenge."

Daniel also points to the fact that everybody involved in GAA is mindful of the pandemic restrictions, but at the same time are very anxious to get back on the playing fields.

"Maybe last year was different, we all had started matches and then accepted what developed.

"This year I feel there is more of an itch amongst all involved. My concern is that the longer the absence, the greater the danger is that we may have a drop off from younger players at some level, who just want to play games.

"If they are not totally committed it might be a turning point for them.

"Meantime, locally in East Cork I feel a priority is to get the right balance between hurling and football fixtures," concluded Daniel.