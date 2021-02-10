Cork City's new signing is former Dundalk winger Jamie Wynne

CORK CITY manager Colin Healy feels that the addition of teenager Jamie Wynne to the Rebel Army’s ranks will boost the team’s attacking capabilities.

Nineteen-year-old Wynne came up through the underage ranks at Dundalk and was part of the Lilywhites’ senior squad for the past two seasons.

His versatility will be an asset to City, in Healy’s view.

“He can play out wide and he can play in the ten,” the manager said.

“He’s quick, he is very good technically and he has a great attitude.

"He is coming down here because he wants to play first-team football and he was very keen to take the opportunity.

“He’s played some first-team football already and he has been in training with a very good squad at Dundalk for the last year or so, so I would expect he has picked up good habits there. He’s a player who will strengthen our team.”

Wynne himself is keen to help City’s aim to get back to the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division, thanks to Healy’s powers of persuasion.

“I became aware of Cork City’s interest and I spoke to Colin,” he said, “he sold the club to me, told me about full-time training, what kind of group it is and how they want to do things, and it really appealed to me.

“When I thought about it, I really felt that, for my future, this is the best move for me to make.

"I want to put the head down now, work hard and get the minutes that I need.

"I know Shep [Karl Sheppard] and I spoke to him and a few others; everyone told me what a great club and a great opportunity it is.

"I can’t wait to get started.

“I would have crossed paths with a lot of the lads that are here over the years, but I wouldn’t know any of them personally, so I am looking forward to settling into the group as quickly as possible.

“I want to get the head down, cement my place in the team and hopefully push for the top of the table and get the club back to where it belongs.

"It is one of the top clubs in the country and, with the set-up there is here, I think we have a great chance.”