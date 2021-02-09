City manager Healy signs two new defenders George Heaven and Gordon Walker ahead of the new season

CORK CITY FC have signed defenders George Heaven and Gordon Walker, with the former being subject to international clearance.

Heaven, who spent several years at Leicester City, and he told CorkCityFC.ie that he was very pleased to have joined the club.

“I think it is a very good move for me from a footballing point of view, because it sounds like a very good opportunity for me and I was very pleased to get it over the line.

“I’ve heard a lot of good things about the club and, once it was clear that there was interest, I was very keen to join.

"I want to play my part in getting this club back to where it belongs.

"It’s all new to me, but I have already been on to a few of the lads and they have been very welcoming, so I am really looking forward to it.

"There are a lot of young players in the squad, but there is experience here as well, so it is a good balance.”

Walker re-joins the club after a spell with UCC, and he said he was looking forward to playing alongside some familiar faces once again.

“I am delighted to be back with City. I would have played with a lot of the lads here previously at underage level, the likes of Alec Byrne, David Harrington, Rob Slevin and a few more, so I am looking forward to lining up with them again.

"Training has been good, it is a young, hungry squad, and we are all working very hard every day.”

City boss Colin Healy welcomed the addition of 21-year-old Heaven.

“He’s a centre back and Liam Nelis of Major League Sports made us aware he was available, so we are very pleased to be bringing him in.

"He has experience, he’s a good player and we feel he will strengthen the team. It is a very good opportunity for him and one he was really keen to take, so we are looking forward to getting him into training with the lads.”

Commenting on Walker’s signing, Healy said: “Gordon is a versatile defender who has played in the league before and has a good bit of experience.

"He has a great attitude and is really keen to take this opportunity. He was obviously here previously in the academy, so we know what he is capable of and we are looking forward to seeing him in action.”