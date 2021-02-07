How the players rated in Ireland's loss to Wales

PETER O'Mahony's red card left Ireland with a mountain to climb in Cardiff, eventually falling to a 21-16 defeat.

IRELAND:

Hugo Keenan: A quiet game for the full-back as Ireland battled to overcome adversity. 6.

Keith Earls: Got involved early on, and he was never far from the action. 7.

Garry Ringrose: A strong game by the Leinster centre, who never stopped looking for an attacking opportunity. 7.

Robbie Henshaw: A real handful for Wales in attack and defence. A threat throughout. 8.

James Lowe: Kicked well at times, but also struggled with his defensive positioning. 6.

Johnny Sexton: Ireland captain kicked eight points, but was forced off near the end of an absorbing contest. 7.

Connor Murray: Unable to impact the contest as Ireland started their Six Nations campaign on a losing note. 6.

Cian Healy: Made some powerful surges on an afternoon when Ireland never stopped battling. 7.

Rob Herring: Solid effort by the Ireland hooker, albeit in the face of a gut-wrenching defeat. 6.

Andrew Porter: Hard his work cut out in the scrums opposite Wyn Jones during a bruising physical encounter. 6.

Tadhg Beirne: A workaholic display by the Ireland lock, who was impressive throughout. 8.

James Ryan: His game ended in the first half following a failed head injury assessment. 6.

James Ryan runs at Tomos Williams. Picture: Chris Fairweather/Sportsfile

Peter O'Mahony: Red card after just 14 minutes cost his team so much. Reckless. 4.

Josh van der Flier: Never stopped in attack or defence as he tore into Wales. 7.

CJ Stander: Did everything he could to inspire a famous Irish win, but it was not to be. 7.

Replacements:

Billy Burns' late error, when he missed touch with a penalty, underlined an ultimately frustrating afternoon for his team. 5

WALES:

Leigh Halfpenny: Kicked four from five kicks at goal and was assured throughout. 7.

Louis Rees-Zammit: Scored a try on his Six Nations debut with a brilliant one-handed finish. 7.

George North: Impressed again in midfield, and claimed a 42nd touchdown for his country. 7.

Johnny Williams: Failed a first-half head injury assessment following a mistimed challenge on Garry Ringrose. 6.

Hallam Amos: Had few chances to impress on his first Six Nations start for five years. 6.

Dan Biggar: Kicked solidly and marshalled the troops well at times as Ireland pressed. 6.

Wales' Dan Biggar and CJ Stander of Ireland. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Tomos Williams: Suffered what appeared to be a hamstring injury and went off at half-time. 6.

Wyn Jones: A strong performance by the Scarlets prop, whose scrummaging work and loose play was outstanding. 8.

Ken Owens: Missed the autumn internationals because of a shoulder injury, and he showed how much Wales missed him. 7.

Tomas Francis: Victim of a reckless early hit by Peter O'Mahony, but he performed solidly. 7.

Adam Beard: Recalled by Wales head coach Wayne Pivac, but Wales' lineout misfired badly at times. 6.

Alun Wyn Jones: The Wales captain was reportedly punched by squad colleague Jake Ball during training this week, but he saw his team ultimately deliver a knockout blow. 7.

Dan Lydiate: His return to Test rugby after more than two years away lasted 11 minutes before a knee injury forced him off. 6.

Justin Tipuric: Put in his usual high tackle count as Wales came under sustained pressure at times. 7.

Taulupe Faletau: Had his moments in attack and defence, with Wales having to dig deep. 7.

Replacements:

Josh Navidi was the pick of Wales' replacements following his early arrival instead of an injured Lydiate. 7.