Sun, 07 Feb, 2021 - 19:35

Roy Keane blasts Liverpool as 'bad champions' who believed the hype

After a 4-1 loss to Man City at Anfield, the Cork man wasn't interested in the Reds' excuses
Picture: Steven Paston/PA Wire.

Eamonn Murphy

ROY Keane didn't spare champions Liverpool as they were hammered 4-1 at home to Man City, all but ending their title defence. 

Jurgen Klopp's side, while riddled by injuries, have now lost three successive games at Anfield. The absence of fans is no doubt a factor too but the bottom line is they're 10 points behind the leaders, with a game more played.

Indeed as Keane observed on Sky Sports, sealing a top-four position becomes the priority from here. 

“To me they’ve been bad champions. I just don’t mean today.

“I can’t figure this group out. I think they’ve all believed the hype over the last year or two. 

It’s as if they’ve won the league last year and they’ve all got carried away and believed their own hype.

“In my mindset when you won a league title, your next challenge was can you do it again. You never got the impression from this group, even from their manager last year, when they won it. 

"It was almost, let’s enjoy this. It was a long wait for them, 30 years, but I never heard any of the players come out and say ‘let’s do it again’.

“They’re now talking about trying to get in top four from winning the league last year. I think they’ve been bad.”

The Mayfield man wasn't accepting the absence of the likes of Virgil Van Dijk excused their collapse since Christmas.

People keep telling me Liverpool is a great club. It’s a huge club, but you have to deal with setbacks. 

"Is that not part of the game? If everyone had their players fit all the time, it would be fantastic.

Picture: Laurence Griffiths/PA Wire.
“I think Jurgen Klopp said after the game, maybe the goalkeeper’s feet were cold. I know it was tongue-in-cheek a little bit but it’s excuse after excuse. Jurgen Klopp said City had a break because of the virus. It just goes on and on and on.

“You could say it’s a one-off, it’s a freak season, it’s coronavirus, just get on with it, perform like champions. You’re Liverpool Football Club. If you keep performing like that it’ll be another 30 years before you win the league title, trust me.”

Wales v Ireland - Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship

How the players rated in Ireland's loss to Wales

