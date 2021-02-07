Sun, 07 Feb, 2021 - 18:05

Andy Farrell: Championship isn't lost despite defeat in Cardiff

Ireland head coach needs his disappointed team to focus now on facing France next weekend
Andy Farrell: Championship isn't lost despite defeat in Cardiff

Ireland's Tadhg Beirne competes in the air for possession against Wales. Picture: INPHO/Tommy Dickson

Derek daly

IRELAND head coach Andy Farrell cut a disappointed figure after Ireland’s 21-16 loss at the hands of Wales on the opening weekend of the Six Nations Championship in Cardiff. 

By the same token, it was obvious he was proud of his players’ performance for going so close, despite playing for 70 minutes with only 14 men.

“I don’t know what to think to be honest. I thought we showed a lot of courage to play the way that we played. 

"First and foremost, congratulations to Wales. I thought they defended very well. I thought we asked them a lot of questions there with 14 men at times but they defended very well.

“We gave ourselves a chance, right up until the death. There was one or two things that happened within that second half that we will look at. We made a few errors and a few penalties that we gave away that allowed them to clear."

Farrell explained that they had planned for the eventuality of playing with only 14 men, a plan that had to be put into practice after Peter O’Mahony was red-carded in the 13th minute.

“Well, it’s what you do defensively, at the breakdown, and in the backfield, whether it’s one or two, what to do in terms of planning at lineouts, etc. 

"You don’t want too much resources wasted at the breakdown and in attack etc. 

"It’s all those things.

“But again it wasn’t good enough on the day, but when you assess the performance we asked a lot of questions but we didn’t quite go to the very end."

Ireland's Jordan Larmour and Leon Brown of Wales after. Picture: INPHO/Tommy Dickson
Ireland's Jordan Larmour and Leon Brown of Wales after. Picture: INPHO/Tommy Dickson

Farrell no doubt felt that Ireland had Wales’ number, with O’Mahony’s red card being the decisive factor.

“Of course, it takes its toll, doesn’t it? 

"At the same time, some of the guys hadn’t played for quite a while. We got some good games out of the lads today. 

They worked their socks off and hopefully we’ll be ready for it next week. 

"We have France coming over, we know the type of form they are in at this moment in time, so it’s a big week for us to turn it around. 

"We’ve all been involved in enough Six Nations games to know that the Championship isn’t lost - while the Grand Slam is – we have to win from here on in.

“I think, obviously, we will have learned our lessons, we will dust ourselves off and you know we will see all the good things that we did as well. 

"There are questions that we did answer but there are also some things that we need to tidy up and move on and we will give it our best shot next week."

Read More

The battle for young hearts and minds between the GAA and rugby

More in this section

Barry Myers is new Sars hurling boss with an All-Star footballer on board as S&amp;C coach Barry Myers is new Sars hurling boss with an All-Star footballer on board as S&C coach
Swansea City v Norwich City - Sky Bet Championship - Liberty Stadium WATCH: Conor Hourihane smashes in his third goal in a row for Swansea
Cork v Donegal - TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Senior Championship Semi-Final Clon goalkeeper Martina O'Brien will captain Cork this season
Chelsea v Brighton and Hove Albion - FA Women's Super League - Kingsmeadow

WATCH: Cork's Megan Connolly ends Chelsea's 33 game unbeaten run

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Cork solicitors expand with new executive appointments Cork solicitors expand with new executive appointments
Calf rearing: Guide to getting the basics right Calf rearing: Guide to getting the basics right
Young couple using tablet. The really simple guide to switching your health insurance

Latest