Sun, 07 Feb, 2021 - 16:20

WATCH: Cork's Megan Connolly ends Chelsea's 33 game unbeaten run

Irish international is back from injury and impressing again in the FA Women's Super League
Brighton and Hove Albion's Megan Connolly celebrates at full time after the FA Women's Super League win over Chelsea. Picture Adam Davy/PA Wire.

Eamonn Murphy

CORK soccer star and Irish international Megan Connolly was the match-winner for Brighton and Hove Albion in the FA Women's Super League on Sunday afternoon, as her goal direct from a corner brought an end to Chelsea's 33-game unbeaten run.

The classy defender has had injury issues in recent seasons but her effort in the 78th minute made it 2-1 and the visitors held out to move up to eighth in the table. Chelsea remain on top after their first loss in 13 league games this term. 

Brighton and Hove Albion's Megan Connolly (not pictured) scores their side's winner. Picture: Adam Davy/PA Wire.
