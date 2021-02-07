WATCH: Cork's Megan Connolly ends Chelsea's 33 game unbeaten run

CORK soccer star and Irish international Megan Connolly was the match-winner for Brighton and Hove Albion in the FA Women's Super League on Sunday afternoon, as her goal direct from a corner brought an end to Chelsea's 33-game unbeaten run.

The classy defender has had injury issues in recent seasons but her effort in the 78th minute made it 2-1 and the visitors held out to move up to eighth in the table. Chelsea remain on top after their first loss in 13 league games this term.