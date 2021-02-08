Cork clubs encouraged to support new Rebels Bounty draw

NOW that the Sports Direct sponsorship is up and running, the Cork County Board have another fund-raising venture on the go and primed for take-off.

Rebels Bounty, which replaces the old draw, is earmarked to splash the cash on March 25, when 90 lucky winners will receive prizes ranging from €20,000 for first to €150 for 30th.

The monthly draws for January, February and March will signal the start of a scheme, which wasn’t favourably received initially in some clubs because of its terms and conditions.

In a new departure, clubs were given targets to reach or quotas to meet before they could begin to profit from the €100 each tickets.

Senior clubs had to sell 100, intermediate 70 and junior 50 and this caused some resentment in small rural clubs in particular. And for obvious reasons.

Chairman Marc Sheehan outlined the progress being made at the recent on-line board meeting.

POSITIVE

“We’ve been very active with clubs and are very pleased with ticket sales,” he said.

“It’s all very positive for clubs principally and for the county as well. It’s a very attractive draw with €500,000 in prizes over the 12 months.

“We would take the opportunity to encourage clubs to process their tickets is as much as they can and to stay in contact with us.

“There is a lot of work to be done in processing members between now and then and we would encourage clubs to keep a focus on that.

“The online sales are going very well and members of the support committee and the executive are in regular contact with clubs,” Sheehan added.

Kevin O’Donovan, CEO/Sec, got into the more nitty-gritty aspects of the draw.

Eoghan Nash, former Cork chair Tracey Kennedy, Eoin Downey and Kevin O’Donovan. Picture: Darragh Kane

“There have been a few emails about the inability or the restriction we are now putting on about clubs being named as ticket purchasers,” he said.

“We have given this a lot of thought and went back to look at it again. We have decided not to allow clubs put their names on tickets for a number of reasons.

“The primary one is the governance of the draw, which is a confined members draw. Everyone who buys a ticket becomes a member and it is essential for governance and the draw’s legality that we maintain it as such.

“On that basis, a judgement call has been made by the support committee that it is safer to only allow the names of individuals on tickets for that reason.

“Of course, you can have a shared ticket, such as two people’s names going down on the ticket at €50 each.

We know it is difficult for clubs and we know a number of them will lose tickets because of that.

“But, because of the greater good and to maintain the integrity of the draw, as well as our desire to see individuals winning in the draw, it has to be like this.

“It wouldn’t look good to see organisations winning big prizes even though that is secondary. Our primary is governance.

“Once your club reaches its minimum target or quota, the tickets then become free tickets and you can only become a member of the draw by purchasing a ticket.

NO HIDDEN AGENDA

“We hope clubs will take it in good faith. There is no hidden agenda here. It is quite simply to keep the draw as clean and secure at a high level as we can.

“Clubs have expressed their disappointment in correspondence, but we hope they will bear with us,” O’Donovan stated.

Direct debits, he added, will run on a monthly basis and are an essential and increasing part of the draw.

“I’ve been advised by the technical team that the direct debits will start on Friday. We would ask all club coordinators to keep the list of members up-to-date.

“All members of the previous draw will automatically transfer across to Rebels Bounty and it’s important clubs ensure they are paid up.

“There are some incredible success stories, but I would rather not highlight them at the moment because those clubs might want to sell even more tickets. We still have a bit of work to do with a small number of clubs."