Sars hurlers hope to mark special 125th anniversary this year

AS it's 125 years since the foundation of the club, Sarsfield’s will hope to make 2021 a very special year both on and off the field.

After winning the county senior hurling championship four times in the past 13 years, the Riverstown side will be hoping to regain their place at the top of the pile and bring the Sean Óg Murphy Cup back home for the seventh time in their history.

Off the field, the charting of some commemorative events is obviously uncertain with the spectre of the Covid-19 pandemic still hanging over the country.

“Our plan was to have special events to mark the milestone”, said club chairman Tadhg Murphy.

Everything is on hold at present, but hopefully if restrictions ease, we will reassess again”

Murphy, who has been chairman since 2007, has overseen the huge development in the club, as a soaring number of members in all sections have enjoyed the modern facilities available to them.

Recently a complete revamp of the all-weather pitches has been completed, with a new surface, new fencing, ball alley and an additional training area meaning that normal activity can be non-stop all year round.

The lavish pavilion, gymnasium and dressing rooms had been added in previous phases of development, ensuring the club’s base is now one of the most complete in the county.

In 2008, the provision of floodlighting and resurfacing of the main pitch were also significant features in the dramatic revamp. Sars initially purchased their grounds in 1989, having been tenants previously and it’s fair to say they certainly have not stood still in the interim with works costing over €2.3 million having been completed.

Landmarks on the field of play have been many — Pat O’Leary led the club to that inaugural county senior title win in 1951 against Glen Rovers, with a second win following six years on when UCC were defeated.

The long wait for title number three ended in 2008, as Bride Rovers were edged out by just the minimum margin. It was the start of a glorious innings that saw the club crowned kings of the county again in 2010, 2012 and 2014.

Sars will come into this year’s championship in the knowledge that they have produced two county U21-winning teams in the past four seasons. Their talents, along with some of the seasoned campaigners, make them a side carrying a real threat in 2021.

If the ultimate prize was to be claimed new heroes would be born in this very special year.