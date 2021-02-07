Front running tactics pay dividends for Witches Ethiopia and Edencurra Brae at Curraheen Park

TWO semi finals of the Curraheen Park Open 575 took pride of place on the twelve race programme at Curraheen Park on Saturday night with the first, which looked a real cracker on paper, going to the Edel Twomey, Midleton owned Witches Ethiopia in 31.30.

Early pace can be the deciding factor in a lot of races and so it proved here as the winner, a finalist in last year’s Laurels, made the opening bend with a length to spare over Sweep The Yard.

With the two big guns Beach Avenue and No Stranger meeting trouble the winner, sticking gamely to the task, pulled clear in the closing stages to have four lengths in hand over Sweep The Yard with Beach Avenue recovering best to take third a further two and a half lengths back.

In the second semi final the John Murray & Michael Spillane, Enniskeane owned Edencurra Brae, after a slick exit from his rails draw, was in control throughout but he was all out at the line to hold the strong late run of Droopys Wyatt by a short head with Ballymac Wisdom taking the last final spot a further three lengths back in 31.58.

Garryvoe Captain owned by Pat Moloney, Castlemartyr took over as they ran the third bend in a D3/4 750 and then seeing the trip out to perfection he romped home to an easy eight lengths victory over Power Play in 42.51.

Skylight Blake trained by Nicholas Walsh followed up on his previous weeks sprint victory by taking an SS0/S0 in 18.06. Olympic Dollar, after making the opening bend in front then ran wide into the home straight handing the advantage to the winner who stretched clear for a four length victory.

Rustys Rocky owned by Denis O'Regan, Bantry gets around the last bend from Pintos Gift owned by Aoife Burke, Rochestown to win The Upcoming Events 525 race at Curraheen park greyhound stadium

Coolavanny Missi owned by Con Guiney, Meelin, led from trap to line in a novice 750 coming home with two and a half lengths to spare over her nearest challenger throughout Montys Fame in 42.98.

Lissatouk Ben owned & trained by Timothy Keane, Shannon came from well off the pace in another D3/4 750 to win going away by three lengths from Yukiko in 42.95.

Ballyhooly Cian trained by Tom O Neill made all in the eight, an A0, but after being four clear at the third bend he just held the strong run of Hello Hammond by a short head at the line in 28.70.

Tilly Blue trained by John Quinn for John Joyce, Leamlara, the winner of an A1 the previous week followed up in style in an A0/A1 leading from trap to line where she three lengths to spare over Sporting Rita in 28.74.