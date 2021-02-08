Dunmanway jockey Philip Enright is in fine form in the saddle

KINSALE-BASED trainer Robert Tyner made the long trip to Down Royal worthwhile on Thursday as the well-backed Nelly's Money made no mistake when winning Molson Coors Mares Handicap Hurdle.

Under a superb ride from Dunmanway jockey Philip Enright, the winner was returned a 4-1 shot. Nelly’s Money was supplying Robert and Mary Tyner with a lovely success, almost ten years since the loss of their son Jack after his fall at Dungarvan point-to-point.

During the week, Racing folk were remembering Jack on social media with the #rememberjacktyner hashtag very much in evidence on Twitter and other social media platforms. Speaking to Irishracing.com after the success, the winning jockey, Philip Enright said: "Her form has been consistent, she rarely runs a bad race. She was entitled to run her race again today.

"Thankfully she finished in front today and she deserves it. She has been placed numerous times and to get a winner with her is great.

"She is fairly exposed but look in that grade she won by three-quarters of a length.

"Anthony McCarthy who owns her has been very patient and he deserves it more than anyone."

Nelly's Money and Philip Enright with Mary Tyner after winning the Molson Coors Mares Handicap Hurdle. Picture: Healy Racing

Enright is continuing his fine run of form after winning the John Mulhern Grade 2 Galmoy Hurdle at Gowran Park aboard Sams Profile last week.

The Mouse Morris-trained seven-year-old was narrowly beaten in a Grade One novice hurdle at the Punchestown Festival two years ago, but was not seen again until falling on his chasing bow at Thurles in November.

Given a peach of a ride by Phillip Enright, Sams Profile began to make significant inroads on the leaders from the home turn and held a narrow lead approaching the final flight.

The trainer was keen to praise Enright, adding: “Being quite frank with you, I thought maybe he was a bit far back at the top of the hill, but you have to take it off to him – he is a cool dude."

With a current tally of 30 winners in Ireland, Enright is enjoying another fine season.

HEADING TO THE FESTIVAL

The Henry De Bromhead trained Aspire Tower will more than likely head straight to Cheltenham after giving the Irish Champion Hurdle at Leopardstown on Saturday a skip.

Aspire Tower has been a standout hurdler for the De Bromhead yard racing six times overflights since coming from the flat and landing some superb races.

Last season the gelding landed his first two races in fine style, with his second win of the season at Leopardstown in a Grade Two Juvenile event seeing him take the spoils by 18 lengths.

He went to the festival off the back of a fall at the last in a Grade One event he looked sure to go close in before going to the ground.

At the Cheltenham Festival, he stayed on well in the final stages to pick up second in the Triumph Hurdle, in what was a very eventful renewal of the Grade One.

Aspire Tower, ridden by Rachael Blackmore. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire.

The five-year-old started this term off at Down Royal in the Grade Two WKD Hurdle getting back to winning ways, seeing off Supreme Novices' Hurdle second Abacadabras.

He then went to Leopardstown over the Christmas period for the Grade One Matheson Hurdle and was a close second behind Sharjah, going from the front and giving a strong pace all the way around and still managing to power home.

Bosses at Cheltenham Racecourse have confirmed this year's Cheltenham Festival is due to take place behind closed doors and spectators will not be allowed in under current guidelines.

According to The Cheltenham Racecourse website: "Based on current Government restrictions, professional sport is able to continue under stringent health and safety protocols, without spectators present.

In horseracing’s case this is vital to support the livelihoods of the many thousands of people who rely on the industry and for the welfare of the thousands of thoroughbred racehorses who live and train in Britain.

"This means that under current restrictions, The Festival will take place as a televised event, but sadly without spectators at the course. We continue to monitor Government guidance and should this change in advance of The Festival we will act accordingly."

The races themselves will still be shown but racing fans will have to settle with watching from their lounge TV sets rather than down in the stands.

The Jockey Club said: "With regards to being able to watch the event, ITV Racing and Racing Tv will broadcast the four days racing as they have done previously."

The Cheltenham festival Olympics of jump racing. A venue where all classes come together to enjoy the best equine athletes the world has to offer. The word ‘Sport’ is not just confined to the action on the track.

The sporting behaviour of connections, the sporting atmosphere between the patrons, and the sporting element of finding those all-elusive winners.

Every racegoer has their favourite memory of Cheltenham festivals gone by. New memories will be made over four fantastic days in 2021.

The countdown is well and truly on.

Will Al Boum Photo be crowned Champion once again? Will we see Youghal jockey Davy Russell back in the winner's enclosure? Can Willie Mullins get team Ireland off to a flying start?

Over the next few weeks, there will be plenty of Cheltenham talk. The countdown to the Cheltenham Festival is well and truly on.