WATCH: Conor Hourihane smashes in his third goal in a row for Swansea

Bandon native has been in brilliant form since his loan move from Aston Villa
Swansea City's Conor Hourihane scores their side's second goal of the win over Norwich. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Eamonn Murphy

A STUNNING goal from Bandon's Conor Hourihane helped Swansea City to a 2-0 win in Friday's crunch Championship clash against Norwich.

The victory cut the gap between Swansea and the leaders to just two points with a game in hand and remarkably it was Hourihane's third goal in a row since his loan switch.

Hourihane, who moved from Aston Villa last month after being frozen out of the first team, hit the net in a 1-1 draw with three-placed Brentford and an away win over Rotherham last weekend. 

Having turned 30 last Tuesday, he also excelled in his Swansea debut, a 5-1 FA Cup trouncing of Nottingham Forest.

Hourihane is a very resilient operator. After failing to make the breakthrough at Sunderland and Ipswich, he worked his way up through the divisions with Plymouth, Barnsley and Villa.

Cork striker Adam Idah made his second appearance since he recovered from injury as a sub for Norwich in the Swansea tie.

Cork's Conor McCarthy helps St Mirren beat Celtic while Hourihane and Drinan hit the net

